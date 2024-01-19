Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus 2023: Which is the best flagship?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus (2023) debate compares the South Korean tech giant's latest S series offering and the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship device. With each new smartphone release, companies strive to deliver improved performance, enhanced cameras, and exciting new features. Both devices currently stand as the best offerings from their respective brands.
This article provides an overview of the two devices, comparing specifications and performance to determine the overall winner of the battle between the S24 Ultra and Motorola Edge Plus.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus 2023: Specification comparison
Before we get into the detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge comparison, let’s delve into the devices' overall specifications.
As seen in the table, the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a stunning display, powerful processor, and ample storage options. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge Plus shines with its remarkable selfie camera, impressive battery, and amazing price point.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus: Camera comparison
The camera is a make-or-break feature for any smartphone. Both devices offer excellent performance in this regard.
Here are the complete camera setup details for both products:
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camer͏a
Rear:
- 200MP Wide Camera, OIS F1.7 aperture, FOV 85˚
- 50MP Telephoto Camera, 5x Optical Zoom, OIS F3.4 aperture, FOV 22˚
- 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, F2.͏2 aperture, FOV 120˚
- 10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4 aperture, FOV 36˚
Front:
- 12MP Front Camera, F2.2, FOV 80˚
Motorola Edge Plus 2023 Camera
Rear:
- 50MP, 1/1.5" optical format, f/1.8 aperture
- 50MP Ultrawide angle, 114° FOV, Macro Vision, F2.2 aperture
- 12MP Portrait, 2x telephoto, F1.6 aperture, Ambient Light Sensor
Front:
- 60MP, F2.2 aperture, 0.61µm pixel size | Quad Pixel Technology for 1.22µm
The S24 Ultra flaunts a sophisticated 200MP rear setup, while the Motorola Edge Plus focuses on delivering stunning selfies with its 60MP front camera.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus: Performance
Motorola Edge Plus 2023 features a Snapdragon Gen 2 processor. However, you get an upgraded version of the same processor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which offers better performance than the previous generation. Furthermore, with the launch of the Samsung AI, the processor offers enhanced artificial intelligence processing capabilities.
Another thing that matters when it comes to a smartphone's performance is the storage. Motorola Edge Plus boasts 8GB of RAM, which is less than the S24 Ultra's 12GB.
Thus, the latest flagship by Samsung is the winner in the S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus discussion in terms of performance.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus: Battery comparison
Both devices offer almost the same battery capacity. However, the difference lies in the charging capacity.
The Motorola Edge Plus gains an edge with its faster 65W charging, promising a quicker turnaround when you need a boost. You get 15W wireless charging speed on both.
Considering these factors, Motorola earns an extra point in the S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus battle for battery superiority.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus: The ultimate winner
All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has the edge over the Motorola Edge Plus. It has better performance, camera, and display. Furthermore, it is equipped with Samsung AI, which takes the device to a new level.
While the S24 Ultra emerges as the victor, the Motorola Edge Plus holds its ground with commendable battery life and an affordable price tag. However, ultimately, the victor may vary based on an individual's day-to-day requirements.
