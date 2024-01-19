Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus 2023: Which is the best flagship?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus (2023) debate compares the South Korean tech giant's latest S series offering and the Chinese smartphone maker's flagship device. With each new smartphone release, companies strive to deliver improved performance, enhanced cameras, and exciting new features. Both devices currently stand as the best offerings from their respective brands.

This article provides an overview of the two devices, comparing specifications and performance to determine the overall winner of the battle between the S24 Ultra and Motorola Edge Plus.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus 2023: Specification comparison

Motorola Edge Plus specifications (Image via YouTube/Tim Schofield)

Before we get into the detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge comparison, let’s delve into the devices' overall specifications.

Specifications S24 Ultra Motorola Edge Plus Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12 GB 8GB Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB 512 GB Camera Rear- 200 MP+50 MP+10 MP+ 12 MPFront- 12 MP Rear- 50 MP+50 MP+12 MP Front- 60 MP Display 1440 x 3088, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits (peak) 2400 x 1080, FHD+, pOLED, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Battery 5,000 mAh 5100 mAh Charging speed 45W, 15W wireless 68 W, 15 W wireless Price $1,299 $799

As seen in the table, the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a stunning display, powerful processor, and ample storage options. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge Plus shines with its remarkable selfie camera, impressive battery, and amazing price point.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus: Camera comparison

Two flagships camera comparison (Image via Samsung)

The camera is a make-or-break feature for any smartphone. Both devices offer excellent performance in this regard.

Here are the complete camera setup details for both products:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camer͏a

Rear:

200MP Wide Camera, OIS F1.7 aperture, FOV 85˚

50MP Telephoto Camera, 5x Optical Zoom, OIS F3.4 aperture, FOV 22˚

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, F2.͏2 aperture, FOV 120˚

10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS F2.4 aperture, FOV 36˚

Front:

12MP Front Camera, F2.2, FOV 80˚

Motorola Edge Plus 2023 Camera

Rear:

50MP, 1/1.5" optical format, f/1.8 aperture

50MP Ultrawide angle, 114° FOV, Macro Vision, F2.2 aperture

12MP Portrait, 2x telephoto, F1.6 aperture, Ambient Light Sensor

Front:

60MP, F2.2 aperture, 0.61µm pixel size | Quad Pixel Technology for 1.22µm

The S24 Ultra flaunts a sophisticated 200MP rear setup, while the Motorola Edge Plus focuses on delivering stunning selfies with its 60MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus: Performance

Motorola Edge Plus features Snapdragon Gen 2 (Image via Motorola)

Motorola Edge Plus 2023 features a Snapdragon Gen 2 processor. However, you get an upgraded version of the same processor in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which offers better performance than the previous generation. Furthermore, with the launch of the Samsung AI, the processor offers enhanced artificial intelligence processing capabilities.

Another thing that matters when it comes to a smartphone's performance is the storage. Motorola Edge Plus boasts 8GB of RAM, which is less than the S24 Ultra's 12GB.

Thus, the latest flagship by Samsung is the winner in the S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus discussion in terms of performance.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus: Battery comparison

The Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on a 5000 mAh battery (Image via Samsung)

Both devices offer almost the same battery capacity. However, the difference lies in the charging capacity.

The Motorola Edge Plus gains an edge with its faster 65W charging, promising a quicker turnaround when you need a boost. You get 15W wireless charging speed on both.

Considering these factors, Motorola earns an extra point in the S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus battle for battery superiority.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Motorola Edge Plus: The ultimate winner

Better flagship: Galaxy S24 Ultra or Motorola Edge Plus (Image via Samsung, Motorola)

All things considered, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has the edge over the Motorola Edge Plus. It has better performance, camera, and display. Furthermore, it is equipped with Samsung AI, which takes the device to a new level.

While the S24 Ultra emerges as the victor, the Motorola Edge Plus holds its ground with commendable battery life and an affordable price tag. However, ultimately, the victor may vary based on an individual's day-to-day requirements.

