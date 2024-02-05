Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Which is the better buy in 2024?

The Nothing Phone 2a is launching soon and will be the next midrange smartphone to talk about. Naturally, comparisons arise, and in this case, we'll be comparing it with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the latest midrange flagship from Samsung with impressive hardware and software.

This post will do a detailed comparison of the Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and see which is better. So, let us begin.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specs and features

We begin the Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comparison by first listing the hardware information of both smartphones.

Specification Nothing Phone 2a (Expected) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Display 6.7-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 6.4‑inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz, HDR 10+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Exynos 2200/ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM Upto 12GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/ 256GB Battery 4920 mAh 4500 mAh Operating System Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 One UI 6, Android 14 Main Cameras Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 50MP Main - 64MP Ultrawide - 12MP Telephoto - 8MP Charging Speed 45W wired 15W wireless 25W wired 15W wireless Selfie Camera 16MP 10MP

The Nothing Phone 2a reportedly has a 4920mAh battery and 45W wired charging support. Moreover, it is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and a 120Hz OLED display, like all previous Nothing smartphones.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, like the S21 FE, comes with a 120Hz display and Exynos 2200 chipset. Also, it has a similar 4500mAh battery, with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Prices and models

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has two storage options and 8GB RAM. The 128 GB storage variant is priced at $549, whereas the 25GB storage variant is priced at $639. No further RAM upgrade option is available, which is a bummer for power users, especially gamers or multitaskers.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be launched with a base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It should also have a top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its pricing is still unknown, but we can expect a launch price of $399, which makes it quite affordable compared to the S23 FE.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Camera comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sports a triple-camera setup at the back, with a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor that supports up to 3X optical zoom. The smartphone can capture stunning images in almost any lighting condition, and its versatile camera setup ensures you can use it to click any subject. Moreover, it has a 10MP selfie camera sensor.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. These will be accompanied by a 16MP selfie sensor.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Final verdict

So, this concludes our Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comparison. Overall, both phones have their pros and cons. However, in the end, it depends on your needs and budget.

If you have a budget of less than $500 and want a decent all-rounder smartphone with an all-day battery life, the Nothing Phone 2a might be the better option. However, if you want a smartphone with close to flagship performance, a versatile camera setup, and decent battery life, the S23 FE is a much better choice. It also costs almost $150 extra, so keep that in mind.

For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.