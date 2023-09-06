10 best budget 5G phones in 2023

Budget 5G phones have become more affordable over the past couple of years and what makes them even better are the great features that come with them. Most budget mobile devices now have specifications close to a mid-ranger or a flagship, and that's the case with the best budget 5G phones as well. This is indeed great news for customers, as they can now purchase affordable high-quality 5G phones without draining their finances.

As smartphone manufacturers continue to bring more premium features in the budget category, we've compiled a list of the best budget 5G phones to buy in 2023.

Best budget 5G phones in 2023 which you surely can't miss

10) Samsung Galaxy A14 5G ($200)

The first device on our list of the best budget 5G smartphones is the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which comes loaded with a big 6.6-inch LCD and a 50MP primary camera. The big 5,000mAh battery also helps in delivering all-day battery life, with support for 15W wired charging. Overall, it's a great 5G phone from Samsung, and a great choice if your budget is really limited.

Device Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 Display 6.6-inch PLS LCD, 90Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)Front -13MP Battery 5,000mAh, 15W

9) Poco X5 ($254)

The Poco X5 is also a super affordable 5G smartphone that has some great hardware and cameras. It also features a huge battery of 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. But the main highlight of this device is its gorgeous 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, which also has 120Hz refresh rate support.

Device Poco X5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Display 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz Camera Main - 48MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)Front -13MP Battery 5,000mAh, 33W

8) Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G ($276)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G shares a lot of similarities with the Poco X5, but has a few extra upgrades, which warrants its extra cost. The 67W fast charging support means you can charge its 5000mAh battery in under an hour. Additionally, the 108MP primary camera can shoot great photos in most lighting conditions.

Device Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Display 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz Camera Main - 108MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)Front -13MP Battery 5,000mAh, 67W

7) Samsung Galaxy A34 ($279)

Samsung has launched numerous 5G smartphones this year, but the Galaxy A34 has garnered a lot of attention. It has great specifications with 5G network capabilities and is also currently available for a discounted price of less than $300. Hence, this device should be considered by every user who seeks budget 5G phones.

Device Samsung Galaxy A34 Processor MediaTek Dimesnity 1080 Display 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz Camera Main - 48MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 5MP (macro)Front -13MP Battery 5,000mAh, 25W

6) OnePlus Nord N30 ($299)

The OnePlus Nord N30 is currently one of the highest-selling 5G smartphones from OnePlus. It has got an enormous 6.72-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone also supports multiple 5G bands and the big 108MP primary sensor can shoot great images in high quality.

Device OnePlus Nord N30 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Display 6.72-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz Camera Main - 108MP + 2MP (depth) + 5MP (macro)Front -16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 50W

5) Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G ($300)

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G is a unique smartphone in our list of the best budget 5G phones. It comes with a built-in stylus with which you can take notes, create small sketches, or even use custom commands. The phone also has respectable hardware, with decent cameras and great battery life.

Device Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Display 6.6-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 8MP (ultrawide) Front -16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 20W

4) Apple iPhone SE (2022) ($309)

Next, we present to you the only Apple device in our list of the best 5G budget phones. The iPhone SE (2022) is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is found in the latest Apple iPhone 14. It also has a Touch ID sensor, which most people prefer over the recent Face ID technology. Hence, if you only want an iPhone in this price category, it's a solid buy.

Device Apple iPhone SE (2022) Processor A15 Bionic Display 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD Camera Main - 12MPFront -7MP Battery 2,018mAh, 20W wired charging

3) Motorola One 5G Ace ($400)

The Motorola One 5G Ace has a powerful chipset and a durable design to meet all your needs. Sharing the commonality with other phones in the list, the 5,000mAh battery easily lasts a full day without any hiccups. The main 48MP camera can also click good pictures in daylight conditions.

Device Motorola One 5G Ace Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Display 6.7-inch IPS LCD, Camera Main - 48MP + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)Front -16MP Battery 5,000mAh, 15W

2) Samsung Galaxy A54 ($400)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is another great budget 5G smartphone from Samsung, with impressive hardware and attractive design. It is also IP67 certified, meaning it has the capability to withstand harsh weather conditions. Along with that, the impressive 50MP primary camera gives the phone a great appeal.

Device Samsung Galaxy A54 Processor Exynos 1380 Display 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 12MP(ultrawide) + 5MP(macro)Front -32MP Battery 5,000mAh, 25W

1) Google Pixel 7a ($499)

Lastly, we present you with a camera powerhouse in our list of the best budget 5G phones list. The Google Pixel 7a has finally got some big upgrades over the Pixel 6a, as it now features a 90Hz fast refresh rate support and 8GB RAM. The phone is fast and fluid, as it has the flagship Google Tensor G2 chipset. This device's camera is unmatchable and is easily the best on this list.

Device Google Pixel 7a Processor Google Tensor G2 Display 6.1-inch OLED, 90Hz Camera Main - 64MP + 13MP(depth)Front -13MP Battery 4,385mAh, 18W

That concludes our list of the best budget 5G phones you can buy in 2023. All the devices mentioned in the list are loaded with features, and will not disappoint you.