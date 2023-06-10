5 best budget smartphones with 6 GB RAM (2023)

Budget smartphones have experienced an amazing transformation, providing impressive specifications at reasonable prices. This trend is particularly exciting for consumers who require more RAM. More budget smartphones now offer better RAM capacities at very attractive price points, making them highly desirable options that provide multiple advantages at once while remaining within their price point.

This article will review the top five budget smartphones with 6GB RAM in 2023. These devices offer powerful multitasking abilities and smooth performance for increased productivity and entertainment purposes.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, and 4 other Budget Smartphones with 6GB RAM in 2023

1. Motorola Moto G72

The Motorola Moto G72 is a great budget smartphone with 6GB RAM, boasting a stunning 108MP camera that delivers stunning details under various lighting conditions. It features an outstanding 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display certified for HDR10+, providing refined viewing with over one billion colors; stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology provide quality audio and enhanced viewing experiences.

The Moto G72, powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor, offers smooth multitasking performance when running multiple apps simultaneously. While gaming performance may not match top-end smartphones, its long battery life and fast charging make for optimal everyday smartphone usage.

If you're looking for budget smartphones with great camera features, beautiful displays, and reliable performance, the Motorola Moto G72 could be an excellent option.

Device Motorola Moto G72 Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Display 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED Camera 108MP Wide + 8MP Ultrawide + 2MP Macro Battery 5000mAh

2. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G boasts similar features to its more costly flagship counterpart, the S23 series, but at an attractively lower cost. It offers impressive features at an accessible price point. Its large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth scrolling and vibrant colors, ideal for outdoor use.

MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor ensures fast and responsive performance, while its 5000mAh battery allows extended use time. It has a triple camera system featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 5MP macro sensor, which produces decent images but lags behind more expensive rivals. It runs on Android 13 with Samsung's One UI 5.1 interface for an intuitive and user-friendly experience.

While other budget smartphones may offer faster processors or additional accessories, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G balances features and affordability.

Device Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Display 6.6-inch AMOLED Camera 48MP Wide + 8MP Ultrawide + 5MP Macro Battery 5000mAh

3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is an outstanding budget smartphone with 6GB RAM. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor for seamless multitasking and gaming experiences at an excellent value.

Furthermore, its 6.59-inch LCD provides an immersive user interface to make this experience all the more engaging for the user.

Its triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor and 2MP macro sensor takes decent photos under various lighting conditions. With its 4500mAh battery and 33W fast charging capability, this device lasts all day on one charge.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G stands out as one of the top budget smartphones available, offering an excellent blend of features, performance, and affordability in one compact package.

Device OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Display 6.59-inch LCD Camera 64MP Wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Battery 4500mAh

4. Poco X5 Pro 5G

The Poco X5 Pro 5G stands out among 2023's best budget smartphones with 6GB RAM. It has an immersive visual experience thanks to its 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, delivering smooth performance for effortless multitasking.

It has a triple camera system with a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP macro sensor that captures excellent images under most lighting conditions. It features a solid, lightweight, and slim build for easy handling. It also offers an IP53 rating that ensures dust and splash protection.

Overall, the Poco X5 Pro 5G offers excellent value for its price, excelling in performance, display, audio quality, and price, making it an attractive budget smartphone option.

Device Poco X5 Pro 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Display 6.67-inch AMOLED Camera 108MP Wide + 8MP Ultrawide + 2MP Macro Battery 5000mAh

5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G makes our list of the top budget smartphones with 6GB RAM. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and delivers an immersive viewing experience. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC ensures reliable performance, seamless day-to-day tasks, and gaming handling.

It features a triple camera system on its rear with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and 2MP macro sensors, capable of taking decent photos in most conditions but falling slightly short compared to more expensive options.

It has a 5000mAh battery which provides full-day usage and 67W fast charging. However, some users may be dissatisfied with Realme UI 4.0 due to bloatware and spam.

Overall, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is an excellent choice among budget smartphones with 6GB RAM, with an outstanding balance of features and performance at a highly cost-effective price point.

Device Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED Camera 108MP Wide + 8MP Ultrawide + 2MP Macro Battery 5000mAh

Conclusion

Finally, the landscape of budget smartphones has shifted dramatically, giving impressive specs at reasonable rates. This article's top five smartphones demonstrate significant development in features, performance, and pricing.

Budget smartphones have a bright future since they continue to deliver sophisticated features and enhanced performance at affordable pricing.

