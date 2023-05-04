5 best budget smartphones under $500 (2023)

The best budget smartphones under $500 these days come with all the latest features. But, as we all know, flagship devices are getting increasingly costly. So naturally, tech enthusiasts and regular consumers want to try smartphones under $500 more often. Fortunately, many of them are available in this price bracket, leaving plenty of choices. Hence, they may need clarification on which is the best for them in this price category.

Most smartphones in this section are Android midranges, with some old Apple iPhones are also available. These provide the perfect balance of performance and battery life. Our comprehensive list can help you find the most incredible smartphone for your needs, whether you're a budget-conscious consumer or simply searching for the best phone in this price category.

Best budget smartphones under $500: Samsung Galaxy A54, Google Pixel 6a, and 3 more

1) Google Pixel 6a - $319

The first smartphone on our list of best budget smartphones under the $500 category is the Google Pixel 6A. It is much cheaper now because we will soon see a successor to it. So, if you can wait a little while, seeing what more discounts Google will provide with this device is worthwhile. The Pixel 6a still has impressive specifications for its price tag.

The Tensor G1 chipset, which the 6 and 6 Pro also utilize, is the phone's most valuable component. Not only does it make it possible for the 6a to perform very well overall right now, but it also ensures that it will continue to do so for a very long time. The major downside, though, is the presence of a 60Hz refresh rate display. Still, the Pixel 6a is your best bet in this price category if you want a camera champion.

Features Specifications Display 6.1-inches OLED Processor Google Tensor G1 Camera 12.2MP + 12MP Ultrawide8MP selfie Battery 4410mAh battery18W charging

2) Samsung Galaxy A54 - $375

The next best budget smartphone under the $500 price category is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. Starting with a superb 6.4-inch, Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display that feels like their top S23 series, it delivers an unparalleled feature set in this class. In addition, this smartphone has IP67 water and dust protection like the Google Pixel 6a, and is also relatively compact to hold.

With this smartphone, Samsung offers four years of OS version upgrades and five years of security patches. Samsung offers 25W charging with the Galaxy A54, but the sizeable 5,000mAh battery takes almost 90 minutes to charge fully. The primary camera, in addition, is noteworthy since it can record incredibly steady footage. Overall, it's the perfect mid-ranger from Samsung.

Features Specifications Display 6.4-inches 120Hz Super AMOLED Processor Exynos 1380 Camera 50MP + 12MP(Ultrawide) + 5MP(Macro)32MP selfie Battery 5,000mAh25W charging

3) Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen - $380

This is the only Apple smartphone on our list of the best budget smartphones under $500. The Apple iPhone SE (2022) is the most potent Apple device in this price category. The A15 Bionic chipset found on the Apple iPhone 14 powers this one as well, which makes it a performance beast. The phone also uses the same 12MP sensor found on Apple's previous flagships.

But the main downside of this smartphone is the relatively outdated 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD. The camera also offers no night mode support, with mediocre battery life. But, if you can live with these shortcomings, the Apple iPhone Se 3rd gen is probably the best iPhone in the budget smartphone under $500 price category and will surely satisfy you in most areas.

Features Specifications Display 4.7-inch Retina IPS Processor A15 Bionic Camera 12MP7MP selfie Battery 2018mAh20W charging

4) OnePlus 10T - $499

OnePlus 10T is one of the top-performing phones on our list of best budget smartphones under $500. Because it emphasises performance the most, it is a simple recommendation for the majority of gamers in particular. It might not be the best OnePlus flagship available now, but it's worth considering if you want a quick-charging performance monster from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 10T can be charged in under 15 minutes with an insanely fast 150W fast charger. Unfortunately, its display is only available in Full HD resolution, as opposed to the OnePlus 11's or the OnePlus 10 Pro's QHD+ panel. Additionally, it has a plastic body frame rather than a more expensive metallic one. The renowned Alert slider is also lacking on the phone. But still, it's one of the best budget budget smartphones under $500 that you can buy right now.

Features Specifications Display 6.7-inches Full HD AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Camera 50MP + 8MP(Ultrawide) + 2MP(Macro)16MP selfie Battery 4800mAh150W charging

5) Motorola Edge + (2022) - $499

Lastly, we have the Motorola Edge + (2022) smartphone, which again comes with a flagship chipset and great features in the budget smartphones under $500 category. It has an insanely fast 144Hz OLED display, with a 4800mAh battery that can run at this rapid refresh rate without any issues. It also has a flagship camera setup that allows users to click some stunning images.

The only major downside with the Moto Edge Plus (2022) is the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is renowned for its heating issues. But for typical day-to-day tasks and photography, we recommend this phone to most average users. The slight curves on the sides of the display also give it a premium look.

Features Specifications Display 6.7-inches 144Hz OLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera 50MP + 50MP ( Ultrawide) + 2MP (Depth)60MP selfie Battery 4800mAh68W charging

After careful consideration and research, the list of the top budget smartphones under $500 was narrowed down to the five phones listed above. You can also check out the best smartphones under $100 (2023) here.

