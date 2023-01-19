Is the Realme 10 Pro+ worth buying in 2023?

The Realme 10 Pro+ got its release late in November of 2022, and the features present in it are pretty decent for mid-range smartphones. From being a sub-brand of Oppo to getting a standalone place in the smartphone world, the brand has made a name for itself with its rapid growth in the field.

Following the market requirements, Realme smartphones have been providing impressive features at very affordable prices since their launch. Though they are a relatively newer brand, they have not disappointed in delivering products that are on par with their competitors in their price range.

Let's take a look at the Realme 10 Pro+, the features it has to offer, and whether it is worth purchasing in 2023.

Exploring the specifications and performance of Realme 10 Pro+

Being a mid-range phone, the Realme 10 Pro+ has quite a few premium features on offer. Here's a brief overview to go through:

Realme 10 Pro+

Release Date November 2022 Display AMOLED, HDR10+ Screen Size 6.7-inches Weight 173g SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Standby) Storage 128GB, 256GB RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB OS Android 13, Realme UI 4.0 Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 1080 Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2 USB USB Type-C 2.0 Rear Camera Triple Camera: 108MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Front Camera 16MP Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging 67W wired Miscellaneous Under Display Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity sensor, Compass

Going by the specifications, there's a lot to take in while buying smartphones. Performance, design, longevity, upgrades, support, and more are just a few of the aspects we look into. It helps to have the strong and weak points to have an organized overview of the product.

Let us take a deeper look to get a feel for this smartphone's capabilities and drawbacks:

Pros

Display: The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a premium curved AMOLED display, a feature popularly found in high-end smartphones. It also has a refresh rate capable of reaching about 120 Hz. The screen has thin bezels that provide the maximum possible screen area for the display.

Premium design: Considering the aggressive pricing, the Relame 10 Pro+ provides a sleek design with a nearly no-bezel display. The 173g body is one of the lightest on the market, and the curved display isn't deep enough to become a hassle from unwanted taps.

Though we don't get to see Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Realme does provide an equivalent for the screen and device, which seems to do quite well in drop tests.

Performance: At mid-range prices, Mediatek Dimensity 1080 delivers a decent performance for most day-to-day activities. Several benchmark tests that it has been put through give out standard results for it to be considered good enough in terms of output. Thus, it can take on daily multitasking operations with relative ease.

Low-light photography: With the newly optimized 108 MP camera, the creators have revamped their settings to produce crisp images. The 8 MP ultrawide from the Realme 9 pro can also be found besides the 2 MP macro. The dedicated Night mode captures and enhances the ability to produce clear and slightly filtered low-light images.

Cons

Bloatware: The system has the Realme UI 4.0 which comes with its own set of bloatware and adware. They clutter up the app tray and are taxing on the processing power and battery of the device.

This brings down the speed and longevity of the device, and no one enjoys apps that they can't remove permanently. Though the brand has decided to offer solutions against this, users are yet to find the same.

Glitches: Users that have experienced the device have had a few feedbacks on the UI. Random glitches have been observed in as early as a few months of usage. Though it remains to be seen if it's an inherent problem or just an isolated batch, the software needs further optimization for a smoother experience.

Waterproof: Another one of the cons of the Realme 10 Pro+ is the lack of water resistance. The build design is good enough to endure light splashes, but as compared to other devices, there is no waterproof rating present.

Conclusion

The Realme 10 Pro+ is a relatively new release from the company's number series. But in terms of upgrades, it doesn't have a lot going on as compared to its previous models.

If you already own a Realme 9 Pro+ or a Realme 10 Pro, then this phone might not be much of a step-up. But if you are looking for a decent device with satisfactory performance and a solid build for daily use, then it's worth looking into. You can buy it from Amazon.

