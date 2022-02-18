Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire edition’s announcement has Indian fans confused

Much to the utter shock of Indian mobile gamers, Free Fire was banned on 14 February. The Indian government banned 54 applications, including the battle royale game, citing security reasons, despite the game not having Chinese roots.

The game and its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, was removed from the Apple App Store on 12 February 2022. Free Fire was then removed from the Google Play Store as well. When players were first restricted from logging into the game, rumours of a ban went viral that ultimately turned out to be valid two days later.

Free Fire edition of Realme 9 Pro+

The unexpected ban of Free Fire has confused players even now, and the latest Realme 9 Pro+ have them confused even more. A recent Twitter post by Realme revealed that an exclusive Free Fire edition of the smartphone is coming soon. The post also asked players to stay tuned for the latest updates.

Once this news was uploaded, Indian mobile gamers were confused about the announcement because the battle royale game was banned. The comments section is filled with Free Fire fans’ replies trying to fathom the implications.

However, it has not yet been officially confirmed if the Free Fire edition of the smartphone will be launched in India. Considering Realme’s smartphone market and the popularity of the battle royale game, it would have been a major success upon its launch. Unfortunately, the game’s ban does not make the Indian release likely.

On the brighter side, mobile gamers can still play the battle royale game on their Android and iOS devices as the servers are still live. Moreover, the enhanced version of the game is still available on the Google Play Store and players can easily download and enjoy it.

