Is the Poco X5 Pro worth considering in 2023?

The Poco X5 Pro is the latest mid-range offering from the Xiaomi sub-brand, promising to deliver premium features at an affordable price. With its impressive specs sheet, including a powerful processor, a high-refresh-rate display, and a quad-camera setup, the Poco X5 Pro seems poised to shake up the mid-range segment.

But does this smartphone live up to its ambitious claims? This review will take a closer look at the Poco X5 Pro and discuss its highlighted features to determine if it's the mid-ranger that users have been waiting for.

Poco X5 Pro: A power-packed device at an affordable price

Specifications and design

Specifications Display AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 6.67 inches Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh Camera 108 MP (primary), 8 MP (ultrawide), 2 MP (macro) Price $380 on Amazon

The Poco X5 Pro has a design that may not scream premium, with an all-plastic construction that lacks the sophistication of glass or metal. However, the back has a unique shimmering effect that catches the light in an alluring way.

A departure from curved edges and rounded corners has become popular in recent years; a more angular and structured design has taken over. While this shape may not be as comfortable to hold, the phone's finish isn't glossy or slippery, making it less prone to accidental drops.

And let's not forget the striking yellow and black colorway that's sure to turn heads. Moving to the back of the phone, you'll find a square frame with three camera sensors that slightly protrude from the surface, along with an LED flash. Overall, the Poco X5 Pro's design may not be groundbreaking, but it certainly has a unique personality that stands out from generic mid-rangers.

Display and performance

Those looking for a mid-range smartphone might expect to compromise on certain features, especially when it comes to the display. However, the Poco X5 Pro defies this stereotype with a stunning display rivaling high-end devices.

With its bright and vivid colors and incredibly smooth refresh rate that can go as high as 120Hz, the X5 Pro's display is a joy to use. Scrolling through the interface and software is a seamless experience that almost feels like using a premium flagship phone.

Regarding performance, the X5 Pro is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset, which provides a significant performance boost over the standard X5.

While it may not match the power of more premium options, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the X5 Pro can handle most everyday tasks with ease, without any noticeable stuttering. Even when it comes to gaming, the X5 Pro holds its own, providing a smooth and responsive experience.

Cameras

As far as the cameras are concerned, Poco phones have traditionally been associated with bland performance, especially considering their lower price points. Unfortunately, this trend seems to continue with the Poco X5 Pro.

To improve the camera's performance, Poco has opted for a higher megapixel count on the primary camera, a 108-megapixel sensor seen on other budget-friendly devices.

While this might sound impressive, the reality is that the X5 Pro's camera still struggles in certain conditions, particularly in low-light situations. However, the primary camera can produce decent results if you're in good lighting.

Overall, it's a decent budget device good enough for everyday use. If camera quality is a top priority for you, the X5 Pro might not be the best choice, but for casual photography, it should suffice.

However, if you want balanced performance in every area, you should consider spending a little more and opt for a device like the Nothing Phone (1).

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

