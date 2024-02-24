There are three sample types in Helldivers 2. These are the Green sample (common), Orange sample (rare), and Pink sample, or Super Uranium, which is the rarest. Having samples becomes increasingly important when you start playing on the hardest modes that this title has to offer. The Automatons and Terminids will become fiercer as this game's difficulty increases, so your equipment has to improve as well.

You will inevitably need to get some upgrades for your ships and your support weapons. This is where the various sample types in Helldivers 2 come in. You can use these to upgrade your ship and Stratagems by accessing the computer terminal on your ship. But before you can spend samples, you need to find them.

This article will show you how to get all sample types in Helldivers 2.

How to get all sample types in Helldivers 2: Green

Sample hunting for democracy! (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Takibo)

Finding the common or Green sample types in Helldivers 2 is easy. Listed below are the best methods to quickly rack up a good number of these for your ship upgrades:

Eliminate missions yield anywhere between seven to 15 Green samples per run and are an excellent way of farming for these.

Attack and Blitz missions are also great for farming Green samples because of the large scope of their map.

They are commonly found inside colored containers and chests around mission objectives and POIs.

With these three methods in hand, you can easily rack up a decent amount of Green samples; do note that you need to extract with these samples in hand. Let's take a look at the other sample types.

How to get all sample types in Helldivers 2: Orange

All your samples are dropped if you get taken out (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Takibo)

Orange samples are a little harder to come by, and you will have the most luck looking for them while playing on the Challenging difficulty or above. Here are some tips to make your search for the orange samples easier:

Finding these needs exploration, so avoid going for elimination missions and pick something that allows you to go around the map.

Clearing out medium- to large-sized bug nests is an excellent way of getting your hands on Orange samples.

These are also found around yellow flowers; you will come across them while exploring away from industrial buildings.

Another place where Orange samples can be found is around pink rocks that form due to the craters created by drop pods.

Now that we have the easy-to-find sample types out of the way, it's time to look at the rarest of the bunch.

How to get all sample types in Helldivers 2: Pink

Always remember to extract with your samples (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Takibo)

Pink samples or Super Uranium sample types only spawn at Suicide difficulty or above, so go after these if you're confident in your abilities as a Helldiver. Here are some crucial tips that will help you in your search for these rare samples:

Destroying spore spewers is an excellent way to get Pink samples. They usually drop around the damaged structure.

You will find white rock formations during your missions. Pink samples or Super Uranium can usually be found around these structures in groups of three or four.

It is important to note that Pink samples are among the rarest sample types in Helldivers 2. So you will need to thoroughly explore whichever planet you're on to get your hands on these.

Now that you have all the samples you need, go and get some upgrades to help you in your fight for democracy.

