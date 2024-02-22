Helldivers 2: How to get Pink Samples (Super Uranium)

There are three kinds of Samples for you to find in your fight for democracy in Helldivers 2: Green, Orange, and Pink Samples, which can be retrieved during any mission. While Green and Orange Samples are relatively easy to come by, players have struggled to get their hands on the Pink ones, also known as Super Uranium.

Their rarity is purposeful, as these Samples are the most useful out of the bunch. With these, players can access the best ship modules for awesome upgrades and bonuses. But, again, finding them is the issue. If you've also struggled to come across Pink Samples on your quest to protect Super Earth, you've come to the right place.

This article will show you how to get Pink Samples (Super Uranium) in Helldivers 2

Here's how to get Pink Samples (Super Uranium) in Helldivers 2

Super Uranium in Helldivers 2 can be found next to these rocks (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Tanzm)

The Pink Samples in Helldivers 2 spawn on every Terminid and Automaton planet. Moreover, they are a guaranteed spawn on one POI, but the drawback of this POI is that it doesn't appear on the map. The POI in question is the large rock with white cracks shown in the image above.

Here are some tips to make your search for this rock and Super Uranium a little easier:

Thoroughly explore the map so that you run into these rock formations; you will always find at least two to four Super Uranium samples under them.

If you have the Radar Tower as a secondary objective on a mission, finish it immediately. Doing so will highlight this unique POI on the map and make your search for Super Uranium much easier.

Complete missions during the day to increase your chances, as you will have increased visibility during this time.

The Super Uranium rocks usually spawn around the same place as your main objectives for each mission. Thoroughly sweep the area surrounding the main objectives.

You will also want to take full advantage if you're playing in a team of four; spreading your formation will let you cover more ground in your search for Super Uranium.

You might have to fight your way to Super Uranium in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/Tanzm)

Evidently, Pink Samples (Super Uranium) are extremely hard to come by. So, hold onto these with your life if you find any on your adventures. Always double-check your inventory before extraction to ensure you aren't leaving any of these rare samples behind.

Moreover, if you've been killed and are returning to action, always double back to retrieve your Super Uranium. Now that you're equipped with these tips, you can easily rack up a good amount of Super Uranium to get your hands on some juicy Ship Modules.

Check out our other articles covering Helldivers 2:

How to unlock Premium Warbond guns in Helldivers 2 || Helldivers 2 enemy list || How to rescue science teams in Helldivers 2