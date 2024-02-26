5 best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2

Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 allows you to gain an advantage in the war against the Terminids and the Automatons. These modules will alter anything from reducing cooldowns to completely changing how some of your equipment works in the game. There are many Ship Modules in Helldivers 2, which could make picking the best ones before embarking on a mission confusing.

There are 18 Ship Modules that you can unlock in Helldivers 2, and although all are useful, the five mentioned in this list will give you the best results to terminate bugs and bots.

Best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2

Your ship can equip three ship modules for each of the six sections of your ship. These parts of your Destroyer are called Patriotic Administration Center, Orbital Cannons, Hangar, Bridge, Engineering Bay, and Robotics Workshop. That said, here are five of the best modules for your ship in Helldivers 2.

1) Expanded Weapons Bay

Ship section: Hangar

Hangar Requirements: Purchase Pit Crew Hazard Bay module.

Purchase Pit Crew Hazard Bay module. Affected Equipment: All hangar Stratagems except Jump Packs.

The Expanded Weapons Bay upgrade allows you to be more offensive on the battlefield. The Eagle Stratagem in Helldivers 2 is already one of the best in the game, and this particular Ship Module takes things to the next level. You gain an extra charge every time you use the Eagle Rearm ability, allowing you to mow down bosses and mobs easily.

The Expandable Weapons Bay is, without a doubt, the best Ship Module you can find in Helldivers 2.

2) Rapid Launch System

Ship section: Engineering Bay

Engineering Bay Requirements: Purchase the Advanced Construction module.

Purchase the Advanced Construction module. Affected Equipment: Shield Generator Relay, Tesla Tower, Anti-Personnel Minefield, Incendiary Mines, HMG Emplacement.

The cooldowns on your Stratagems may mess your mission up and end your squad's life. The Rapid Launch System resolves this issue as it instantly allows you to deploy equipment like Shield Generators and Incendiary Mines, giving you much-needed breathing room.

This makes the Rapid Launch Systems one of the best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2.

3) Pit Crew Hazard Pay

Ship section: Hangar

Hangar Requirements: Purchase the Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit module.

Purchase the Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit module. Affected Equipment: None

The Eagle Stratagems are considered one of the best in Helldivers 2 because of their low cooldown and offensive abilities. But they are limited, and even though you can resupply them, it comes at a cooldown for a few minutes, disabling the Stratagems.

You can counter this issue using the Pit Crew Hazard Bay, which reduces the cooldown of Eagle Rearm by 20%, making it one of the best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2.

4) Donation Access License

Ship section: Patriotic Administration Center

Patriotic Administration Center Requirements: 60 common samples.

60 common samples. Affected Equipment: Stalwart, Railgun, Laser Cannon, Grenade Launcher, Machine Gun, Flamethrower, Anti-Material Rifle.

Certain weapons in Helldivers 2 cannot be used for a while once you run out of ammo. The Donation Access License allows you to use these guns for a long duration and mow down hordes of enemies.

This is one of the earliest upgrades you can purchase and among the best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2.

5) Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit

Ship section: Hangar

Hangar Requirements: 80 common samples.

80 common samples. Affected Equipment: All hangar Stratagems except Jump Packs.

The Liquid-Ventilated Cockpit works similarly to Pit Crew Hazard Pay. The Eagle Stratagems are among the best because of their low cooldown. Furthermore, this module gives it a 50% reduction.

It is also quite cheap, costing only 80 common samples, making it one of the best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2.

That covers our list of the best Ship Modules in Helldivers 2 to equip on your Destroyer. For more information, check out the articles linked below.

