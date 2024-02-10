How to change helmet in Helldivers 2

Changing your helmet in Helldivers 2 is one of the several ways to customize your character in-game. Looking your best while decimating hordes of extraterrestrial enemies is essential for the true Helldivers 2 experience.

Thankfully, these customizations are entirely cosmetic in nature and do not offer any unfair advantages of any kind.

Read on to learn more about how to change the helmet in Helldivers 2, and of the various cosmetics on offer.

How to change your helmet in Helldivers 2

Changing helmets in Helldivers 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Customization is unlocked as soon as you complete the tutorial for Helldivers 2. To access the Armory, enter your ship (the Destroyer) and head to the space between the War Room and Ship Management.

Next, follow the steps below:

Access the Armory.

Switch tabs to “Armory,” present between the Weaponry and Character tabs. Use the Q and E keys to switch between options on PC.

Once within the Armory tab, Select the Helmet in Helldivers 2.

Once within the Helmets submenu, pick and choose a Helmet of choice.

Remember to hit the Equip button when leaving the tab in order to save changes.

You should now have the Helmet equipped on your character in-game.

Is there a benefit to swapping a helmet in Helldivers 2?

Changing helmets is entirely a cosmetic change (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Helmets, much like Capes, possess fixed stats in Helldivers 2. As such, their variations only possess cosmetic differences. Swapping them in Helldivers is a way to customize your in-game appearance. This does not offer any gameplay advantage.

The stats possessed by each Helmet are as follows:

Armor rating : 100

: 100 Stamina : 100

: 100 Speed: 100

The only item that offers stat bonuses in the Armory is the “Armour.” It possesses a multitude of stat bonuses that can spice up your gameplay in Helldivers 2 - in addition to offering cosmetic changes.

How to purchase more helmets in Helldivers 2

Helmets can be purchased via the Acquisition (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Players can purchase more helmets from the Acquisition via their ships. There are a total of 93 unique helmets to choose from in the game. Within the Acquisition, it is possible to obtain cosmetics via the Warbonds (battle pass) or Superstore.

The Superstore contains exclusive items not available to purchase via Medals. These can be bought with an in-game currency known as Super Credits.

Naturally, Super Credits are used to purchase exotic items.

Helldivers 2 is a sequel to 2015’s Helldivers, released by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game was developed by Arrowhead Game Studios and is a third-person shooter, unlike the original game, which was top-down shooter.

The game has players enlisting as members of the Helldivers, a group of elite super soldiers tasked with defending Super Earth from extraterrestrial threats.

The game was released worldwide on February 8, 2024, for the PC and PlayStation 5 with full crossplay support.