How to get the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2

To get the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2, you must participate in an Extreme difficulty level Blitz mission and complete it within six minutes. Blitz missions require you to destroy enemy strongholds that are located across the map under a time frame. The timer is quite low and you must possess good skills to fight the Terminids at the highest difficulty level within it. This makes the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy one of the most challenging achievements you can earn in this shooter video game (SVG).

Regardless of whether you go on Blitz missions against Automatons or Terminids, it is crucial to have a friend to back you up. Going solo in such quests might not be favorable, and having a squad of two or more friends can help you clinch this trophy.

Pre-planning your approach before going into a Blitz mission is vital for achieving the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2. To that end, this article discusses the strategies you may implement in your strategy to earn the achievement.

How to earn the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2

Equip the GL-21 Grenade Launcher to get the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

There are multiple strategies you can use to get the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2. Follow the planning steps given below before heading out to a Blitz mission:

At first, you must get at least one friend or any other skilled player to join your lobby for partaking in a Blitz mission. Having known players watching your back increases coordination and teamwork, which is the core element of the title’s gameplay.

To get the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldiver 2, you must select a bug planet to complete this challenge. Bug planets have enemies with low armor, and you can overwhelm them quickly on the battlefield. Choosing an Automaton planet might not work in your favor as the bots have sturdy armor, lethal weapons, and great coordination.

Equip the GL-21 Grenade Launcher in your loadout as it helps to close down the bug nest holes. You don't have to manually throw Grenades but rather use the weapon to hit the nests. This will save you the crucial seconds needed to win this challenge. You may also select the Eagle Napalm Airstrike stratagem, adding AoE firepower to your arsenal. Take the Light Armor to enhance movement agility and stamina restoration.

Once you select the loadout, pick a central spot close to enemy nests and an extraction point in the map for spawning.

close to enemy nests and an extraction point in the map for spawning. Make sure to send the most skilled players to fight against the bugs while one player must move to the extraction point to call the chopper.

Communicate about the time frame. You must keep track of the time and keep reminding the squad of the seconds passing by, to get your hands on the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldiver 2.

That concludes our guide on how to get the Gone in 360 Seconds trophy in Helldivers 2. You can also check out our other guides:

