Helldivers 2 update (March 26) fixes Arc weapon issue 

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios just rolled out a Helldivers 2 update to fix the issues with the game's Arc weapons. The Arc Thrower, Arc Shotgun, and the Tesla Tower have all been malfunctioning as of late, leading to casualties for the soldiers of Super Earth. There was another update released this past week that addressed a bunch of balancing issues.

That said, the newest patch solely focuses on fixing the Arc Weapons. Here are all the details.

Helldivers 2 update 1.000.104 fixes Arc Weapon issue

Here is an expanded list of all the weapons that have been fixed in the new Helldivers 2 update:

Arc Thrower

Arc Shotgun

Tesla Tower

The Arc Thrower and the Arc Shotgun are both high-risk, high-reward weapons. You must charge them up before letting out a devastating Arc that eats through most enemies. However, before patch 1.000.104, both of these weapons were misfiring. Players reported that on some occasions, the guns just wouldn't shoot their Arcs.

It was also mentioned that the Arc Thrower doesn't fire at close range, leading to a lot of grief. The Tesla Tower, on the other hand, is a sentry-type Stratagem that zaps enemies who enter its radius. Now, the community complained that even this Stratagem was not doing its job. More often than not, the Tesla Tower just refused to zap those who approached it.

Thankfully, all of these issues have been addressed in Patch 1.000.104. All three of these weapons now function as intended, and Helldivers have been celebrating by using them to tear their enemies apart.

The Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/The Wile Spice)

The last update, patch 1.000.103, introduced many balancing changes and bug fixes. However, both the last patch and this patch have not introduced any new content to the game. Helldivers are now speculating that the next Helldivers 2 update could bring the dreadful Illuminate enemy types back into the fold.

That said, as we mentioned, this is all just speculation at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt.

