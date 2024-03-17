Arrowhead Game Studios' newest title, Helldivers 2, has taken the world by storm. The game is still doing impressive numbers on Steam almost a month after its release. There were a few hiccups at launch due to server issues. But AGS has done some fine work to quickly rectify the issue, and the game has been running fine for a while now.

Although HD2 is an excellent game, you might need some convincing to pick it up. We've got you covered. Here are five reasons to play Helldivers 2.

Here are 5 reasons you should pick up Helldivers 2

1) Fun with friends

HD2 is extremely fun with friends (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@CypherBug_)

Helldivers 2 puts a lot of emphasis on playing this game with a team. You will constantly need to develop new tactics to take down your enemies. While the Helldivers 2 solo experience can be enjoyable, the game shines the brightest if you're playing along with your friends.

Friendly fire emotes and ever-changing mission objectives all become part of the fun while you're out serving Liber-tea with your friends. So, if you're looking for a fun game to play with your friends, you should look no further than Helldivers 2.

2) Amazing arsenal

HD2 has an impressive arsenal of weapons (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SwanyPlaysGames)

Helldivers 2 boasts an extremely massive arsenal of guns and Stratagems. There is a weapon for all kinds of players. You can choose to be a sniper with the Anti-Material Rifle, or you can tear through the enemy lines with the SG-225 Breaker in hand.

If the weapons get boring, you can always look at the Stratagems in Helldivers 2. Using the Railgun, the grenade launcher, or the Recoilless Rifle will, more often than not, deliver an extremely fun experience. So, if you're tired of using the same weapons in shooters, consider picking up Helldivers 2 for its expansive arsenal.

3) Fun gameplay

HD2 delivers a chaotic yet fun experience (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SwanyPlaysGames)

Above everything else, Helldivers 2 delivers a fun gameplay experience. Liberating planets while collecting samples and destroying alien threats never gets boring. If the enemies get underwhelming, Joel in Helldivers 2 is always ready to throw some Planetary Hazards at the players.

There are new weapons to try and new enemies to find at all times. The game also tends to add new stuff without notifying the fan base, so you'll constantly get some pleasant surprises. Amidst all the chaos, you can have a lot of fun on your journey as a Helldiver, making the game worth the price of admission.

4) Enemy variety

Plenty of foes to kill in your fight for democracy (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/takibo)

One of the best reasons to pick up HD2 is its enemy variety. While there are only two factions in the game, there are more than enough Automaton and Terminid enemy types to keep you busy at all times. All the varying enemies you face also help keep the experience fresh.

From the Automaton Hulks to the Terminid Bile Titans, there are plenty of enemies to kill in HD2. Moreover, Flying Bugs have been spotted in-game, and huge mech-like Automatons have appeared recently. There is also a blue light that has been killing Helldivers. People believe that this light indicates the impending arrival of the Illuminates in the game.

5) Future content

HD2 is constantly adding new stuff to the game (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/SwanyPlaysGames)

HD2 follows a live-service model. So, Arrowhead Game Studios will constantly be adding new content to the game for as long as it's around. We've already seen the arrival of new weapons, armor, and more. All these were added when the game was barely a month old.

So, as time passes, there will be newer enemies to kill, more campaigns to finish, and better guns to use. After you pay the price of admission, you can enjoy a world full of content in HD2, thus giving you another reason to jump into this third-person co-op shooter.

