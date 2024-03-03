Is Helldivers 2 fun to play solo?

Helldivers 2 focuses primarily on team play, but because all fans are not always able to amass teams, people have begun to ask whether Helldivers 2 is fun to play solo. The different planets you need to liberate are swarming with enemies in large numbers, which is why dropping in alone might seem impractical. Playing with randoms is always an option if you don't have a team.

However, not everyone may find it suitable." So, is it viable to play the game solo? Let's take a look.

Helldivers 2: Fun to Play Solo?

Your skills will decide your solo experience (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@nib95_)

The level of enjoyment you derive after playing Helldiver 2 solo is largely dependent on your skill level. Even when playing with a team, you might be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of Terminids and Automaton enemy types that you'll have to confront. Imagine how much this worsens when you're playing the game solo, without someone to offer assistance or watch your back. However, you can get some fun out of that as well.

Playing solo grants extra lives to players, allowing them extra room for error, which, in turn, allows added freedom. If you are quick and skilled, taking out spawn ships can reduce the number of enemies you face, making it easier to play the title solo. However, ultimately, everything comes down to how efficiently you eliminate the enemies of Super Earth.

If you want to play the title solo, it is important to equip yourself with the right tools. Let's take a look at a suitable build for playing the game solo.

A build for playing solo in Helldivers 2

Solo gameplay isn't everyone's cup of tea (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@nib95_)

Given you're fighting alone, you will require something powerful to make short work of your enemies. Here is our choice of weapons for the Helldivers 2 solo build:

Primary Weapon: SG-225 Breaker

SG-225 Breaker Secondary Weapon: P-19 Redeemer

P-19 Redeemer Grenade: G-16 Impact

The SG-225 Breaker is one of the best weapons in the title that will help you take down most enemies. On the other hand, the P-19 Redeemer is a solid secondary weapon for your arsenal. Finally, the G-16 Impact grenade will be important since it can eliminate multiple enemies.

You will also need some Stratagems to help you play alone. Packing the “Guard Dog” Rover is an excellent choice for a solo run. You can also pack any sentry of your choice. Finally, The Railgun and an Orbital Precision Strike are important to help you deal with larger threats.

That covers all you need to know to be prepared for a solo Helldivers 2 run

