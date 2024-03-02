Can you disable friendly fire in Helldivers 2?

Friendly fire in Helldivers 2 has caused a lot of grief for the players. Helldivers might be able to survive the onslaught of the Automaton and Terminid enemy types; however, a friendly bullet aimed toward their skulls is much harder to dodge. Players like GantzTheDemon in Helldivers 2 have even taken advantage of this mechanic, which has prompted people to ask whether friendly fire can be disabled or not.

Unfortunately, players can't disable friendly fire in Helldivers 2. This title heavily focuses on strategy, and friendly bullets can ruin even the best of plans. So, it adds a layer of challenge to the game. However, you can take some measures to avoid catching friendly bullets during your fight for democracy. Let's take a look.

Tips to avoid friendly fire in Helldivers 2

Being aware of your surroundings can help you avoid friendly fire in Helldivers 2 (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || X/@ShyVortex)

You can't get rid of friendly fire in Helldivers 2, but nothing is stopping you from playing it smart and avoiding your teammate's bullets. Here are some tips to save yourself from friendly fire:

Spread your formation: Playing too close to your team in Helldivers 2 is an easy way to get shot; always leave a little space between you and your team to operate.

Playing too close to your team in Helldivers 2 is an easy way to get shot; always leave a little space between you and your team to operate. Turret placement: If your turrets or sentries lock onto an enemy, they will not hesitate to shoot through you to get to them. So, it is always best to place your turrets in a manner that does not put you in their line of fire.

If your turrets or sentries lock onto an enemy, they will not hesitate to shoot through you to get to them. So, it is always best to place your turrets in a manner that does not put you in their line of fire. Call out your Stratagems: The easiest way to get killed or kill someone because of friendly fire is through Stratagems. So, it is advisable to make a habit of calling out your Stratagems to help your teammates avoid their impact.

The easiest way to get killed or kill someone because of friendly fire is through Stratagems. So, it is advisable to make a habit of calling out your Stratagems to help your teammates avoid their impact. Be careful with Grenades: It is easy to wipe yourself along with your entire team due to a misplaced grenade, so always be cautious when pulling one of these out.

It is easy to wipe yourself along with your entire team due to a misplaced grenade, so always be cautious when pulling one of these out. Use Helldives to retreat: If you're being swarmed by enemies and need to retreat, then use a Helldive to jump out of your team's way and then retreat to avoid friendly fire.

While these tips will help you avoid friendly fire, they only work when your teammates don't have malicious intentions. Let's take a look at what you should do with players taking advantage of the friendly fire mechanic.

How to deal with players who abuse friendly fire in Helldivers 2?

For Democracy! (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment || X/@ShyVortex)

If you find someone abusing the friendly fire mechanic, you can report them in Helldivers 2. This is done by clicking on the player's name on your squad screen. You can report up to five players weekly, and the limit resets on Wednesday/Thursday night.

Alternatively, you can also block players, which will restrict them from joining any games being hosted by you. In turn, you will also be unable to join any games being hosted by them. But then again, why would you want to?

Hopefully, now you will have an easier time dealing with friendly fire in Helldivers 2.

