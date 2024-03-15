Are there flying bugs in Helldivers 2?

Following Patch 1.000.102, players have started to notice flying bugs in Helldivers 2. Many have been confused about them since there was no mention of any new enemy in the update patch notes. Moreover, the AGS CEO has also denied the existence of these bugs, and people are starting to say that the entire thing is propaganda.

So one might wonder if there actually are flying bugs in Helldivers 2 or if the enemies of Super Earth spreading propaganda again.

Can you encounter flying bugs in Helldivers 2?

You can now serve liber-tea to a new enemy (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || Youtube/TheUntouchableWolf)

Despite AGS denying their existence, flying bugs actually do exist in Helldivers 2, and many players have spotted them. However, the probability of you running into one of these creatures is low. It could be that people only get to encounter flying bugs when the game master of Helldivers 2, Joel, pulls the strings.

These bugs are Terminid-type enemies and can at times be encountered while completing sub-objectives like Shrieker Lairs. They are extremely fast and can dodge your attacks with ease. However, they don't deal a lot of damage and can't take much damage either. As such, few good shots from any half-decent weaponwill be enough to take down flying bugs in Helldivers 2.

Will more new enemy types be added to the game?

There has recently been talk about Helldivers 2's future content. A lot of people believed that the game would most likely introduce new enemy types, and it seems like the flying bugs could be the first to arrive. AGS has opted for a live service approach with this title, so new content will be its bread and butter.

This obviously means that increasing the number of enemy types will be crucial to keeping things fresh. We still have yet to see the Illuminate enemy types from the original Helldivers, so they could be the next enemies to get added. Moreover, we might also see AGS expanding upon the Terminid and Automaton enemy types.

The flying bugs in Helldivers 2 might be the first new enemies to arrive, but they won't be the last. The game is barely a month old, and we can surely expect newer threats to arrive in due time. With new enemies, we will also need new weapons to deal with the foes of Super Earth. So, HD2 players are surely in for exciting times ahead.

