Arrowhead Game Studios is working tirelessly to offer Helldivers 2 post-launch content. While the title offers a lot of things to do as is, its live-service model suggests that it will need and get new content as time goes on. However, the developers at AGS haven't talked about their plans for future updates, and a Helldivers 2 post-launch roadmap isn't available at the time of writing.

This article will talk about whether the developer has a timeline for the post-launch content and what to expect from future patches.

Is there any timeline for Helldivers 2 post-launch content?

New Helldivers 2 content could be on the horizon! (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@Veyronier)

Expecting AGS to release more content right now is a bit unfair. Helldivers 2 is not even a month old, and the team already had their hands full with matchmaking issues. They underestimated how popular the game would be, which led to some serious server problems during this title's first couple of weeks.

However, those issues have been fixed, and HD2's servers can now accommodate up to 700,000 players. The team at AGS has also stated that they are looking to beef up their content plans and need new developers for that.

It seems like the team is shorthanded at the moment, so Helldivers 2 post-launch content will probably take some time to release. As such, it's safe to say that there is no set timeline for this content.

What can players expect from Helldivers 2 post-launch content?

New weapons can completely transform the Helldivers 2 meta (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || X/@KirPinkFury)

Currently, this game has two factions: Automatons and the Terminid bugs. Fighting these foes over and over again will get stale, so fans can expect new factions to make their way into the title. Additionally, introducing fresh enemy types in the aforementioned two factions also seems like the right path to go down.

As is the norm with live-service games, new challenges and missions are also likely to be part of the Helldivers 2 post-launch content. According to a blog post on PlayStation, new tools will also be making their way to the game. These can be anything from fresh Stratagems to weapons.

There might also be new planets to explore, and an expanded story seems reasonable to expect as well. Finally, we will be getting updates to the battlepass, or Warbonds in Helldivers 2. These pave the way for new cosmetics, along with a bunch of other stuff.

Do take all this information with a pinch of salt because the developers have yet to provide a roadmap for future updates.

