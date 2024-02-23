5 pro tips for Helldivers 2 players to try out

Helldivers 2 has been out for some time now, with tons of new players joining in every day. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, the game has been described as fun, addictive, and intense. From blasting through chitinous bugs to heavily armored Automatons, Helldivers 2 offers players an amazing power fantasy and in co-op as well, so you can spread explosive democracy with your friends.

At first glance, the gameplay for Helldivers 2 looks chaotic and challenging. While this is true, the more attentive players can learn the ropes quickly and stomp on foes foolish enough to cross their paths. There are a ton of gameplay tricks you can apply, and we have compiled a list of professional tips you may need the next time you drop onto a planet.

5 professional Tips and Tricks for Helldivers 2

1) Explore the map

Explore all the points of interest on the map in every mission (image by Arrowhead)

While it might be tempting to go running off to the first objective on the map, there's more to explore than the game tells you. The map is littered with content and loot that you must find alone. The most obvious ones are the red blotches on the map, which mark nests that spawn tons of enemies. Clear them out and receive amazing rewards to upgrade your Helldiver.

The map is also filled with hidden bunkers with Super Credits. The only other way to acquire Super Credits is through the real currency, so keep an eye out for these bunkers. Also, learn to plan a route through the map, as blindly running from one objective to another can leave you and your team exposed.

2) Call in Support Stratagems before heading out

Be mindful when calling in support items, as they can be fatal. (image via Arrowhead)

So, you've dropped in and plotted the route to your first objective. But before heading out, you should call in your Support Stratagems that drop in important gear for you and the team. These support items can range from Guard Dogs and Supply Packs to weapon options like machine guns and grenade launchers.

Make sure to pick these items up, as they can greatly benefit your current mission objective. Furthermore, drop into a relatively quiet location to get enough time and safety to set yourselves up before heading out to your objective. Just don't call a Stratagem where your comrades are standing.

3) Utilize Stealth Mechanics

Sometimes, it's best to just avoid a fight (image via Arrowhead)

For a game that emphasizes putting an immense amount of bullets into enemies, it is sometimes best to exercise patience during combat. Helldivers 2 has stealth mechanics that are sometimes overlooked and are highly underrated in most situations.

You can get the jump on a massive swarm with the right positioning using strength and potentially even take out pheromones or flare enemies. Stealth can be tough to achieve as a group. Still, if you have a unit that can communicate well, you can utilize your surroundings to set up ambushes, avoid potentially fatal encounters, and generally make the game a little bit easier.

4) Damage Types and Weaponry

Heavy weaponry is a fan-favorite among Helldivers (image via Arrowhead)

For beginners, it's easy to get fooled by the giant bazooka that can obliterate anything unlucky to be caught in its crosshairs. But note that friendly fire is a mechanic in Helldivers 2, and the same AOE damage can hurt your teammates as well. This is one of the biggest mistakes that most make when starting, much to the disdain of their comrades.

The best thing to do is read up on your weapon's damage type and class. There are a ton of weapons in the game, but you should stick to something with conventional magazines or explosive rounds. Once you get the hang of how erratic the game can get, you will naturally shift to other types of weaponry with better results and fewer dead teammates.

5) Know your enemy

Enemies have weak points that you can exploit (image via Arrowhead)

Helldivers 2 has no bestiary or codex, and each enemy somewhat blends in together. The hordes don't do a good job of making them stand out besides the size of certain enemies. While you can identify specific enemy types, it's best to know who or what is besieging you to do optimal damage and not get potentially overrun.

Bugs require medium to heavy weaponry, while the Automatons demand the latter to break through that thick armor. The tanks from the two factions can be tricky to wield as they pose a significantly large threat, but with teamwork and good support items, most challenges can be overcome.

That covers some professional tips you can utilize in Helldivers 2. If you're looking for more information, check out the articles linked below.

How to kill Bile Titans in Helldives 2 || 5 tips to deal with Automatons in Helldivers 2 || How to change helmet in Helldivers 2 || Is Helldivers 2 open world? || Is there a PvP mode in Helldivers 2?