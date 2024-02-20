All Helldivers 2 titles: How to unlock and equip

The Helldivers 2 titles are essentially a mark of your success and growth as a cadet, showcasing your skills in establishing "managed democracy" across the galaxy. There are 12 titles in the game for you to unlock, with each new title being rewarded for gaining five levels. Titles serve mostly as bragging rights, showcasing your progression as a Helldiver.

Titles are effectively the same as the "Emblems" in Call of Duty, albeit with minor differences. As such, if you're familiar with how Emblems work in Call of Duty or any such multiplayer shooter, getting into grips with Helldivers 2 titles won't be much of a hassle.

However, if you're someone new to the Helldivers series or the co-op/ multiplayer shooter genre, knowing how to unlock new titles and changing them can be a bit too intimidating. Here's a look at all the Helldivers 2 titles and how to unlock and equip them.

List of all Helldivers 2 titles

Almost all titles you can adorn your Helldiver cadet with are unlocked simply by organically playing the game and progressing through the ranks. However, one of them is exclusive to the premium Super Citizen Edition of the game.

That being said, here's a look at all the titles in Helldivers 2 and their unlock requirements:

Title Unlock Requirement Super Citizen Exclusive reward in Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition Cadet Default title given to you at the start of the campaign Space Cadet Unlocks at Level 5 Sergeant Unlocks at Level 10 Master Sergeant Unlocks at Level 15 Chief Unlocks at Level 20 Space Chief Prime Unlocks at Level 25 Death Captain Unlocks at Level 30 Marshall Unlocks at Level 35 Star Marshall Unlocks at Level 40 Admiral Unlocks at Level 45 Skull Admiral Unlocks at Level 50

Once you gain new titles, your next task would be to equip them. I mean, why else work towards getting new Helldivers 2 titles if you can't even show and brag about them when playing in co-op? To equip the titles, follow these simple steps:

Head to the Armory tab in the Super Destroyer.

tab in the Super Destroyer. Go to the Character tab, scroll down, and select Title.

tab, scroll down, and select Choose the title you want to equip your character with and enjoy a new sense of pride and accomplishment while you establish managed democracy across various Terminid and Automaton-infested planets.

Helldivers 2's levels cap out at Level 50. While there is a chance that future updates and content drops might increase the level cap beyond 50, it's not something that has been confirmed or hinted at by developer Arrowhead Game Studios, at least at the time of writing this article.

Leveling up and getting new Helldivers 2 titles might take some time. However, the grind for levels and new titles is nowhere near as exhausting and tedious an experience as most other co-op/ looter-shooter games out there (looking at you, Destiny 2). While co-op is the best way to grind for levels, you can also get them at a steady pace while playing solo.