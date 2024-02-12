How to link your PSN account to Helldivers 2

As a PS5 owner, to enjoy Helldivers 2’s cross-play option, you will first be required to link your PSN account to the game. However, that’s easier said than done, as the game is not entirely clear on how you can go about doing it. This is precisely why many in the community are not able to enjoy the shooter with friends who are on other platforms, as they are still looking for ways to link their PlayStation account to the game.

If you are one of the many who are having trouble adding your PSN to Helldivers 2, mentioned below are some steps that you will be able to take in order to link them.

How to avail cross-play in Helldivers 2 by linking your PSN

To link your PlayStation ID to Helldivers 2, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

Make your way inside the main menu of the game from the start screen and head over to the Options tab.

Right at the bottom of the page, you will notice the “Account” option. This will also have the “Link Account” options.

Click on “Link Account” which will automatically redirect you to the PlayStation registration page.

Here, you will be required to put in the required PSN details, and you will have automatically linked your PlayStation account to the game.

It’s important to keep in mind that you do not need a PS Plus Subscription to link accounts. You can make a PS account for free or use the one you created for your PS5. Once it’s done, you will be able to link the account to the game.

You will not be able to enjoy cross-play in Helldivers 2 if you have not linked your accounts. So, if your friends are on PC, you will need to go through the account linking if you are looking to play with them.

Additionally, the game also does not feature a cross-save progression yet. However, many in the community feel that it is something that might just get added in future updates, and players will be required to link their PS account to the game to use it.

Regardless, it would be wise to get the account connected to the game if you have not done it already.