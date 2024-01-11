The PS Plus Game Catalog offers players a wide range of titles to choose from, and it is updated monthly. This service is exclusively available to players who have subscribed to either the Extra or Premium tiers of the PlayStation Plus service. A list of updated games for January 2024 has been recently revealed, featuring titles like the impressive Resident Evil 2 remake and Just Cause 3.

A breakdown of the updated titles can be found below, along with instructions on how to claim them.

What is included in the PS Plus Game Catalog for January 2024?

The PS Plus Game Catalog for January 2024 has been updated, and it now contains the likes of Resident Evil 2, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and more. All games in this list can be downloaded on January 16, 2024.

Game Catalog (PS+ Premium and Extra)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Next-Level Edition (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

Resident Evil 2 (remake; PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PlayStation 5)

LEGO City Undercover (PlayStation 4)

Just Cause 3 (PlayStation 4)

Session: Skate Sim (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PlayStation 4)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

Surviving the Aftermath (PlayStation 4)

All the games listed above can be freely downloaded via the Extra and Premium tiers of the PS Plus subscription service. As always, PlayStation 4-only titles possess backward compatibility for the PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation Premium lineup has also been updated to include the following titles:

Classics (PS+ Premium)

Rally Cross (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection (PlayStation 4)

Legend of Mana (PlayStation 4)

Secret of Mana (PlayStation 4)

These games are exclusive to the Premium tier.

Additionally, Both Premium and Deluxe tiers can enjoy access to a select range of shows from Crunchyroll via the Sony Pictures Core service. This service is region-locked to the following countries:

Netherlands

Portugal

Poland

Ireland

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

Finland

The Crunchyroll integration will be made available on January 15, 2024. The service is gradually expected to expand its availability across other regions.

How to download games from the PS Plus Game Catalog

Claiming your monthly games in the Game Catalog is relatively easy and can be accessed via the steps below on your PlayStation 5 console:

Boot up your PlayStation 5.

Make your way to the “Games” home screen and scroll right to the “PlayStation Plus” tab.

Next, scroll down to the “Benefits” subsection.

Click on the “View Games” button underneath to access the library.

Finally, Click on the “Download” button to begin transferring the game files to your console.

Check out Sportskeeda's PlayStation section for more updates on the console.