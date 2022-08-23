10 best PlayStation 4 games of all time

The release of the PlayStation 5 console in 2020 marked the end of a wonderful era in gaming and the beginning of a new one.

The PlayStation 4 boasts a gallery of timeless classics that provide players with endless hours of enjoyment and fun. The console has dominated sales since its release in 2013 and will go down in history as one of the all-time greats.

With Sony officially confirming the discontinuation of PlayStation 4 hardware production, here are 10 great games that were released during the console's reign (from 2013 to the PS5's release in 2020).

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The list is in no particular order.

1) God of War

Released by Santa Monica Studio in 2018, God of War is a soft reboot of the legendary PlayStation exclusive series. It is a total overhaul of the original games, reimagining the blueprint and depiction of the characters while shifting the setting from Greek to Norse mythology.

The game follows Kratos' journey as he travels to the highest peak in the realm along with his son Atreus to scatter the ashes of his beloved wife. Fans of the original series will be surprised by how Kratos' demeanor has changed since the events of the previous games. However, the changes have been implemented perfectly and fit the narrative of the game well.

God of War is a beautifully crafted story about parenthood, identity, and redemption. With the sequel releasing in November 2022, this game is a must-try for players looking to enjoy an immersive storytelling experience.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

As the sequel to one of the greatest games of the previous generation, there was a lot of hype around the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. The game managed to blow all expectations out of the water, delivering a masterful storytelling experience unlike any other.

The game follows the adventures of Arthur Morgan, an outlaw, as he hides from the authorities in the Wild West while trying to provide a better life for his companions.

With a vast open world, stunning graphics, and a beautifully crafted narrative, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a true masterpiece that will stand the test of time.

3) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt

Released in 2015 by CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3 is the conclusive game in The Witcher trilogy and is considered to be one of the best action RPGs of all time.

The game follows the adventures of Geralt, a mutated mercenary who hunts monsters for a living, as he travels the land looking for Ciri, his adoptive daughter.

The Witcher 3 is one of the best games to be released on the PlayStation 4. It sets the standard for interactive open-world games with its extensive and engaging side quests and NPC interactions.

The combat mechanics, magical abilities, and comprehensive gallery of monsters make The Witcher 3 a must-try game.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man

2018 was a good year for video games. Facing competition from games like God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2, Marvel's Spider-Man was a dark horse in the battle for the Game of the Year award.

Apart from Rocksteady's Arkham series, superhero video games have often been disappointing and underwhelming. However, Insomniac Games ended this curse with their visually stunning PlayStation exclusive.

Marvel's Spider-Man lets players experience what it's like to be Spidey, with excellent web-slinging mechanics, an engaging narrative, and a combat system reminiscent of the Arkham games.

The game is a faithful and authentic depiction of the source material and encapsulates all aspects of what makes Spider-Man a fan favorite.

5) Bloodborne

FromSoftware are experts at creating challenging RPGs replete with detailed lore and immersive environments. With Bloodborne, the developers implemented the blueprint of the Souls series in a new and fresh universe to create a unique rendition of their classic formula.

Bloodborne follows in the footsteps of the Souls series while adding a unique gothic-horror theme. Players assume the role of a customizable Hunter as they traverse the desolate city of Yarnham and battle mobs of enemies and horrible creatures.

The appeal of this PlayStation-exclusive title lies in the challenge, as FromSoftware games are known for their difficult bosses. The combat is simplistic yet difficult to master, and progression feels rewarding and satisfying.

6) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Naughty Dog has provided fans with some of the best story-driven games over the years. The Last of Us is widely regarded as the best game from the PlayStation 3 generation, and the studio delivers more of the same with the Uncharted series.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End was released in 2016 and is regarded as the best game in the series. It is a cinematic experience, with excellent graphics depicting exhilarating set pieces.

The PlayStation exclusive received widespread critical acclaim and won various awards and accolades, making it a fitting conclusion to Nathan Drake's journey and the series in general.

7) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Konami's Metal Gear Solid series has redefined the genre of stealth-based combat. Over the years, the series has provided fans with some of the best games across various console generations.

Since its inception in 1998, the franchise has progressively improved. The Phantom Pain is regarded as the best game in the series and offers a fitting conclusion to Snake's journey.

The game implements the classic Metal Gear blueprint by seamlessly combining tactical combat and stealth while delivering a cinematic narrative with intriguing characters and plotlines. It is the definitive Metal Gear experience and epitomizes Kojima's prowess as a developer.

8) Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017 by Sony Interactive Entertainment and offers a creative dystopian take on a post-apocalyptic world.

Set in the 31st century, the game chronicles the adventures of a girl named Aloy as she traverses tribal lands overrun by mechanical beasts in a quest for vengeance and to discover her own origins.

The vast open world and the combat mechanics make the game unique among its peers. Players can employ a variety of tactics and use a wide array of equipment to take down immense animal-like machines. They can even control and maneuver these beasts to help with their commute across the map.

9) Celeste

Celeste is the most unique entry on this list. Released in 2018, it is a puzzle-based platforming game released by indie developers.

The game received a lot of praise for its polished gameplay and level design. It was nominated for the Game of the Year award in 2018 and remains one of the best platforming games available on the PlayStation 4.

Celeste follows the adventures of a young woman named Madeline, who is on a quest to reach the summit of Mount Celeste.

10) Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game released in 2020 as a PlayStation exclusive. Since it was released towards the end of the console cycle, the game is an absolute visual masterpiece. It utilizes the console's computational abilities to its maximum potential.

The game allows players to assume the role of a samurai warrior who is fighting to protect his people during the Mongol invasion. The nuanced combat mechanics add to the authenticity of the experience. Payers can either opt for stealth to assassinate their enemies or confront them head-on with their katanas.

