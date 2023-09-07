 5 quality-of-life updates Destiny 2 desperately needs

Since its launch, Destiny 2 has evolved significantly throughout its journey. As Bungie introduces new content, gameplay features, and balance changes every season, the journey toward being a perfectly stable game is still ongoing. While Bungie typically takes things one step at a time while fixing the issues Destiny 2 has, there are several essential quality-of-life improvements that this game desperately needs to provide a smoother and more enjoyable experience for players.

Although these are not significant game-changing shifts, they will refine the player experience. Here are five quality-of-life updates that Destiny 2 needs.

Shooting range, and 4 more Destiny 2 quality-of-life improvements that could improve the gameplay experience

1) Search a shader by name

Shaders in Destiny2 (Image via Bungie)

Shaders play a vital role in overall weapon and armor aesthetics in Destiny 2. This item can change the appearance and texture of weapons and ornaments into something more attractive. As hundreds of shaders are currently available in the game, it is quite a hassle to find one specific shader.

Although Bungie took a step to fix this issue by adding the option to mark favorite shaders just like Finishers, the game is still missing a helpful feature that would allow you to find shaders using the search function.

2) Improved bounty management

Bounties in the game (Image via Bungie)

One of the most essential aspects of Destiny 2 is its bounty system, which offers a range of various objectives and rewards. However, picking and managing bounties from different vendors is tiresome and time-consuming.

A quality-of-life update to counter this problem would be to have a specific bounty board, which allows you to conveniently access and track all of your bounties across the game's many vendors.

If Bungie ever decides to bring this into the game, players will be able to save a lot of time by avoiding the hassle of traveling back and forth between different locations to grab bounties.

3) Bad luck protection on pinnacle drops

Power level plays a pivotal role in Destiny 2, as a higher power level allows you to deal more damage and absorb more punishment. There are two types of drops to reach high power levels: powerful drops and pinnacle drops. Pinnacle drops are the most sought-after drops for achieving the highest Power levels in Destiny 2.

In the current system, you can receive multiple pinnacle drops for the same slot after doing pinnacle activities, making all work in vain and killing the desire to play more. To solve this issue, Bungie can introduce a safeguard system that ensures each pinnacle drop is a different slot drop. This measure would make each drop a guaranteed upgrade for those aiming to reach the highest power as soon as possible.

4) Show all the perks of a weapon in collections

Perk pool of the Immortal (Image via light. gg)

In Destiny 2, Bungie brings a new batch of weapons for players to explore every season. With such a vast arsenal available, it can sometimes feel overwhelming. Although you can see all these weapons in the collection tab, you can't check their possible perks from there. Instead, you must take the long route and rely on third-party websites or apps, which can be pretty inconvenient.

Bungie can resolve this issue by adding a section in the Collections tab that comes with a list of each weapon's possible perks. This way, players can make informed and quick decisions about different weapons without wasting their time on various sites/apps.

5) Shooting range like Tribute Hall

Tribute Hall shooting range (Image via Bungie)

Tribute Hall was a place inside the Leviathan, Emperor Calus's flagship. Previously, this place offered a shooting range where players could test their weapons and build against different types of enemies. However, with the launch of Beyond Light, the Leviathan ship got Vaulted alongside the Tribute Hall, leaving players with nothing as a replacement.

When creating and trying out various builds, having a shooting range in the game would be a great addition. With the help of this, players can test new builds and improve their aim before engaging in battles. It also provides an opportunity to fine-tune builds and prepare for future encounters in Destiny 2.