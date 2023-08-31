10 rarest shaders in Destiny 2

Shaders are an integral part of the Destiny 2 fashion. This cosmetic item changes the looks of your weapons and ornaments alongside textures, and you can earn these shaders in exchange for Bright Dust or by playing Crucible matches and various other activities. While most of the shaders are available in the game for every guardian, some are behind a paywall or some particular triumphs. These extraordinary triumphs can also vary between different activities, from trials to Raids.

In this article, we'll delve into the universe of shaders in Destiny 2 and find out the ten rarest shaders of all time to help you decorate your guardian and make them stand out from the crowd.

Aquatic Iridescence, Divinity's Caress, and 8 other rare shaders in Destiny 2

1) Aquatic Iridescence

The list starts with one of the Destiny 2 Seasons of the Deep shaders. Similar to shaders like Dreamcycle and Solar Shrapnel, Bungie also introduced this shader in the Season of the Deep alongside some weapon ornaments as silver-only bundles. Only 2.11% of Destiny 2 players have this shader in their inventory. It's owned by a few players is because it needs to be purchased from the Eververse store using silvers.

2) Divinity's Caress

Next, we have a rare raid-specific shader. Divinity's Caress is the reward that needs a flawless completion of the Vow of the Disciple raid. Upon completing the Vow of the Disciple raid from fresh to finish, you'll achieve the Risen From the Deep triumph containing the Divinity's Caress shader.

However, before jumping into the Vow of the Disciple raid to get this shader, remember that to complete this triumph, you must complete the raid without anyone dying or leaving the raid at any point. This shader is owned by only 3.15% of the player base.

3) Sundered Flesh

Like Divinity's Caress shader, Sundered Flesh is another raid-specific shader locked behind a triumph. To get this shader, you must complete the King's Fall raid without anyone dying or leaving the raid.

This shader is very rare because it is also locked behind a flawless triumph that needs proper teamwork and experience to complete. Only about 2.34% of the Destiny 2 population has this shader in their arsenal.

4) 3 Connections

To get this shader, you must watch a Destiny 2 stream on Bilibili with an account linked to your Bungie account. Although it sounds like a free and easy-to-do task, it was daunting as Bilibili was a Chinese site. However, 1.77% of the Destiny 2 players found some tricks to translate the site and obtain this shader.

5) Opaline Shatter

This is the last Raid-specific shader on our list, introduced with the Root of Nightmare Raid. You can get this shader just by completing every encounter of Root of Nightmare Raid without anyone dying or leaving the raid from your fireteam. Only about a mere 1.54% of the player base has this in their inventory.

6) Terrachroma

Terrachroma is a rare shader you could unlock by buying the December 9, 2021 issue of the Japanese gaming magazine Weekly Famitsu. This shader is only available to 0.42% of the whole Destiny 2 population.

7) Small Luminance

This is one of the rarest shaders in Destiny 2, available to only 0.01% of the players. Although it has 72 redemptions in-game, the way to achieve it was challenging. You needed to raise $10,000 for the Bungie Game2Give Charity event to get this shader.

8) Principled Porphyry

In the Bungie Day Giving Festival 2023, you can get this shader alongside the Mediastinum emblem by raising $25,000 for the Charity event. This shader is rare as this event has just started, with only 16 redemptions in-game.

9) Hearts of Gold

Hearts of Gold is another shader up for grabs in the Bungie Day Giving Festival of 2023. However, you need to raise $50,000 for the Charity event to get this shader. It also has a mere 16 redemptions in-game to date.

10) Argent Champion

Of all three shaders available in the Bungie Day Giving Festival of 2023, Argent Champion is the rarest. You must raise $100,000 for the Charity event to get this shader alongside the Cordula emblem. It only has two redemptions in-game to date.