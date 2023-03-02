Best ways to reach Pinnacle Gear Cap faster in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Lightfall, Bungie's most recent Destiny 2 expansion, introduced several changes, from buildcraft to mechanics. If you open up the game, you will see that every weapon, armor, and power level is 1600, the intended floor cap for this expansion.

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, Bungie not only floor capped but also implemented many changes in the buildcrafting area so guardians can't start the campaign with some previous existing builds. Since everyone starts from the 1600 power level, the progression can be done by playing normally or running a Legendary campaign.

This article will cover all new Powerful and Pinnacle gear sources currently available to reach the Pinnacle gear cap faster.

With the launch of the Lightfall campaign, the Pinnacle Gear cap in Destiny 2 has been increased.

Destiny 2 has three power level caps: Soft, Powerful, and Pinnacle. Different activities give different power level drops. These caps will show you a level, after which certain drops won't increase the power level anymore. The Soft, Powerful, Pinnacle caps for Lightfall are 1750, 1800, and 1810, respectively.

Soft cap

To level up quickly, make sure you hit the Soft cap first by clearing the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on legendary difficulty, as it'll give you a set of 1770 Power gear at the end of the campaign.

Powerful cap

The Powerful cap for this season is 1800. After completing the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign on the Legendary difficulty, you'll need only 30 power to reach the Powerful cap, which can be done by doing various activities like

Completing eight bounties: Crucible, Vanguard, Gambit, and Banshee (+1 Power)

Weekly Nightfall challenge (+1 Power)

Crucible, Vanguard, Gambit, and Banshee rank rewards (+1 Power)

Three Dares of Eternity runs (+2 Power)

These activities won't drop anything higher once you hit the Powerful cap, and that's when you know you need to switch to the final push to reach the max Power level or Pinnacle cap.

Moreover, Prime Engrams should be returned as soon as you receive them until the Powerful cap. They are regarded as +1 Powerful from the moment they drop, so if you do not turn them in as soon as you get them, they'll be wasted, as their power doesn't change with your power level.

Pinnacle cap

Only after reaching the power cap will it be optimal to do the Pinnacle activities to max your power level, as these drops are limited weekly.

To reach the last +10 power, you can do various activities like

Three Crucible matches (+1 Power)

Three Gambit matches (+1 Power)

Three Vanguard Strikes with the same subclass element (+1 Power)

Hawthorne bounties (+1 Power)

Spire of the Watcher dungeon (+2 Power)

100,000 Nightfall score (+2 Power)

250,000 score on Dares of Eternity (+2 Power)

Final encounter in raid and dungeon highlighted in weekly rotation

You can also do the latest Destiny 2 raid, The Root of Nightmares, starting on March 10 at the reset and Iron banner when the event is active for +2 power drops. After hitting the 1810 power level, you can only level up your character by collecting bonus power from the seasonal artifact for true Destiny 2 end-game content.

In conclusion, if you're trying to max out your power level, try to decrypt the prime engrams as soon as you get them and complete all the abovementioned activities to hit the 1810 power level.

