Bungie confirms vaulted seasonal weapons returning in Destiny 2 Season 22 loot pool

Destiny 2 seasonal weapons from The Witch Queen expansion will be returning next season (Season 22) as a part of the announced Exotic rotator missions. Since most of the seasonal content in the game has been vaulted from last year, the only way to acquire any weapons at the moment is via the Gunsmith shop at the Tower.

However, starting next season, every seasonal weapon from Season of the Risen, Haunted, and Seraph will be active within the loot pool of their respective themed Exotic missions. Hence, Risen weapons will be available within the Vox Obscura loot pool, along with Seraph weapons from Operation Seraph's Shield and Haunted weapons from Presage.

Destiny 2's vaulted seasonal weapons to return in the Season 22 loot pool

Readers should note that the returning Exotic missions in Destiny 2 Season 22 will be launched every week, giving everyone limited time to farm for the weapons they need. The announced missions are as follows:

Presage from Season of the Hunt.

Vox Obscura from Season of the Risen.

Operation Seraph's Shield from Season of the Seraph.

Additionally, Bungie has also confirmed that every Exotic weapon, including Dead Man's Tale, Dead Messenger, and Revision Zero, will become craftable. All three aforementioned missions will have both standard and Legendary difficulty. However, it should be noted that Legacy triumph seals from past seasons cannot be progressed upon completing these missions.

As for the Legendary seasonal weapon, getting a red-border drop and dismantling them will progress toward pattern unlock. The Deepsight for Exotic will drop after completing the mission once in either standard or Legendary difficulty.

Lastly, completing a tied weekly mission will drop a guaranteed deepsight weapon, prioritizing the one that isn't unlocked in the player's collection.

Here are all the weapons from each mission, including both Exotics and returning seasonals:

Presage:

Destiny 2Presage final room (Image via Bungie)

Dead Man's Tale Exotic weapon

Hollow Denial

Nezarec's Whisper

Bump in the Night

Tears of Contrition

Firefright

Without Remorse

Austringer

Calus Mini Tool

Drang

Beloved.

Eidolon Pursuant armor set.

Vox Obscura:

Vox Obscura (Image via Bungie)

Dead Messenger Exotic weapon.

Peace of Mind.

Recurrent Impact.

Explosive Personality.

Under Your Skin.

Sweet Sorrow.

Thoughtless.

Tusked Allegiance armor set.

Operation Seraph's Shield:

Operation Seraph's Shield (Image via Bungie)

Revision Zero Exotic weapon.

Fire and Forget.

Tripwire Canary.

Disparity.

Path of Least Resistance.

Judgement of Kelgorath.

Retrofit Escapade.

All IKELOS weapons v1.0.3.

Warmind's avatar armor set.

Destiny 2 Season 22 is all set to be released on August 22, following the special Final Shape showcase a few hours earlier.