Best Enshrouded combat tips and tricks to defeat any enemy

Getting to know the best Enshrouded combat tips and tricks can significantly impact one's gameplay. Currently in Early Access, Enshrouded has surprised the gaming world by keeping things simple while elevating the core RPG mechanics that gamers have come to love. Hailed as a breath of fresh air in an otherwise saturated genre, the game is available on most platforms at a competitive price tag.

Combat is a fundamental aspect of Enshrouded. Fighting your way through multiple challenging foes is the norm, so you are expected to learn the combat basics from the get-go. The game features online co-op as well, allowing you to party up with friends as you explore the hostile landscape together.

This article looks at some of the best Enshrouded combat tips and tricks you can use to defeat any foe that stands in your way.

Best Enshrouded combat tips and tricks

1) Melee Combat - Blocking and Counter-attacking

Shields in Enshrouded can be overpowered (Image by Keen Games)

Melee classes have one of the most accessible playstyles in the game. While there are many in-depth facets to Melee classes, there is one fundamental aspect that is necessary for you to make your character face any foe with confidence—the "Blocking" mechanic.

Shields can be incredibly potent in Enshrouded and are easily part of the best Enshrouded combat tips in the early game. They can negate damage while keeping the enemy right in front of you. As a general rule of thumb, you want to face your foes head-on and be able to watch their moves.

This gives you plenty of time to block and potentially open enemies up to counterattacks that can almost always turn the tide in any encounter. Shields come in various shapes and sizes, so keep an eye out when choosing your trusty bulwark.

2) Understanding Range Combat - Bow Builds

The Hunter NPC on the right is essential for Bow builds in Enshrouded (Image by Keen Games)

Bows are some of the best weapons in the game. They can be acquired at the start of your journey, but for better ammunition, players will have to get access to the Hunter NPC pictured above. They allow the player to elevate their bow builds with better arrows that hit harder.

With the bonus of backstab damage, bow builds are incredibly powerful against all enemy types. Most of the time, melee users rush in and try to attack enemy weak points, but bow builds have the added advantage of keeping oneself at a relatively safe distance, effectively pin-cushioning your targets for big damage at almost no risk. This is one of the best Enshrouded combat tips one can pick up while going through the game.

Elevation also plays an important part, so keep an eye out for an outcropping that you can climb up on and rain arrows on your enemies.

3) Reading enemy attacks - Patience is key

Looking at some of the best Enshrouded combat tips, this next entry will be a great one to add to your repertoire. Enshrouded can be a challenge to unsuspecting players. You will run into a horde of enemies that can be relentless or a gigantic foe that looks to crush you and your party into rubble. While this can be daunting, exercising patience can be your friend in the unforgiving landscape.

Most enemies have telegraphed attacks you can pick up on through trial and error. Reacting to swings and blows from enemies can be tricky, but with enough practice, you can roll through attacks, avoiding damage entirely and launching counterattacks of your own.

With the availability of I-Frames, dodging becomes a great asset to use in the thick of battle. If you have a shield, you can use the reflexes you've picked up to parry as well.

4) Know your strengths... and your weaknesses

The above Enshrouded combat tips will help you out, but you will still have a long way to go before you're comfortable taking on hordes of foes on your own. Even for the most experienced players, it's easy to experience pitfalls when coming up against the more challenging aspects of the game.

Newer players, on the other hand, should take advantage of co-op. This can trivialize most fights, and while your teammates distract enemies, you can run around dealing damage or vice versa. Co-op helps for bow builds as players can take the aggro off you while you can freely use enemies as pin cushions. Just keep in mind that enemies will tend to attack different party members so keep a respectable distance when using this strategy.

This list covers some of the best Enshrouded combat tips and tricks that you can use. For more info and tips for Enshrouded, check out the articles linked below.

