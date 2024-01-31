All classes in Enshrouded ranked

The ranking of skill trees or classes in Enshrouded will help you survive, level up your character, and determine the essential paths for various campaign phases. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has 12 classes with distinct abilities and playstyles. Each skill path or class possesses abilities that allow you to overcome different junctures of the game.

Certain classes are more powerful and provide commendable damage-dealing and survival abilities. The classes in Enshrouded are ranked per their effectiveness in completing quests and defeating Shroud enemies.

This article ranks all the classes in Enshrouded per their power.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer’s opinions.

Classes in Enshrouded: Ranked

All the classes in Enshrouded provide unique benefits to your character. However, certain classes have a bigger impact on your gameplay than others. This is how all the classes in Enshrouded are ranked:

12) Athlete

The Athlete is a Red skill tree path that provides boosted jumping abilities. The Double Jump ability is the focal point of this class, allowing you to attack with a special boosted jump move.

11) Battlemage

The Battlemage provides similar benefits to the Tank. However, this Blue skill tree path shouldn't be the preferred option for such abilities, as the latter is superior.

10) Trickster

The Trickster is one of the classes in Enshrouded that focuses on increasing your movement speed and agility. Thus, its abilities include agile counterattacks on enemies and quick movement. However, it might not be the most impactful class for survival and progress.

9) Assassin

The Assassin is yet another Green skill path in Enshrouded. Its abilities include low presence, silent kills, and explosive arrow damage. Assassin skills help you silently take down the enemies.

8) Beast Master

The Beast Master is the Green skill path that focuses on gaining additional benefits from hunting wild animals on the map. These wild animals provide certain items that can be used to craft essential tools and weapons for survival.

7) Healer

The Healer class is beneficial for granting powers to the whole squad. You can gain passive survival abilities, boosted group buffs, and additional mobility. It belongs to the Blue skill trees path.

6) Ranger

This Green skill tree path is one of the best classes in Enshrouded for long-range combat. Its abilities include long-range high-damage dealing and mobility benefits.

5) Barbarian

The Barbarian has the Merciless Attack skill that inflicts massive damage on an enemy unit once the stun meter is filled. This Red skill tree path helps you level up the playing field with enemy bosses and gain an additional stunning ability.

4) Wizard

The Wizard class is a part of the Blue skill trees path. Its abilities include massive area damage dealing, retaliation, and enhanced elemental damage. You can select this class if you are inclined toward magic-induced damage dealt by weapons.

3) Survivor

The Survival class provides boosted buff benefits, mobility, and stamina regeneration abilities. In this game, these abilities are crucial for enduring longer periods. It belongs to the Green skill trees path.

2) Tank

Among all the classes in Enshrouded, the Tank is one of the two that provide damage-reduction benefits. This means your character will take less damage from the enemies. Besides, it grants buff benefits for your whole team, improving teamwork and coordination. It also belongs to the Red skill trees path.

1) Warrior

The warrior class belongs to the Red skill trees path, providing additional damage-dealing abilities. In the game, you will mostly find melee weapons, of which a few will receive boosts to their passive damage thanks to this class. Thus, it helps tackle strong enemies and villain bosses with commonly found equipment on the map.

