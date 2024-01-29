Best Enshrouded beginner tips and tricks to level up fast

The best Enshrouded beginner tips and tricks will help you develop your character quickly. The faster you level up, the easier it will get to slay the villain bosses and Shroud hordes, and unlock class skill points to upgrade your abilities.

Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) requires Experience Points (XP) to level up your character. To get XP quickly, you must follow the best Enshrouded tips and diligently carry out certain actions.

Additionally, leveling up your character opens up several new areas around the Embervale map, which is necessary for completing story quests. This article discusses the best Enshrouded tips and tricks to level up fast.

Best Enshrouded beginner tips and tricks

Among the best Enshrouded beginner tips are three methods that can help you farm tons of XP to level up quickly. They are as follows:

Fight Shrouds to earn XP

You can engage in battles with the Shrouds of Embervale to earn XP. Defeating each enemy will add up XP to your character. You can target the Fell enemies to level up in the early stages of the game as they are the easiest to kill. Once you craft and upgrade equipment in Enshrouded, concentrate on fighting against bigger monsters.

Slaying big monsters yields viable amounts of XP. Focus on Shroud boss fights for quick XP gain.

Explore the map

In the second method, beginners must explore Embervale to gain Experience Points. The game gives you XP once you discover new areas of interest, like hidden encampments, buildings, and other notable locations.

Once you discover a new marker on the map, go through the area thoroughly and look for the Lore Pages. Read all of the Lore Pages found inside the location. Typically, they will initiate a side quest and also unlock points of interest icons in nearby areas on your map. After that, track these down and complete the side quests. This will help you fetch Experience Points and discover rare items.

Mine ores

The third method is one of the best Enshrouded beginner tips you can follow to get plenty of Experience Points and level up your character. Ores can be found all over Embervale, mostly near cliff edges, caves, and underground locations. There are various kinds of Ores, and the rare ones provide large proportions of XP.

You can also explore to find specific ore mining locations and use your axe to level up quickly. Additionally, you can use these minerals to craft other essential tools and equipment.

That concludes our foray into the best Enshrouded beginner tips and tricks to level up fast. You can also check out how to reset your class in the title to change your abilities.