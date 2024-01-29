How to reset your class in Enshrouded

You might want to reset your class in Enshrouded to change your attribute skills for overcoming particular quests or foes. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) features twelve class skill paths with unique abilities. For example, the Ranger class provides endurance, dexterity, and range buffs attributes to your character. Resetting the class helps you to get the required abilities, and you must keep track of the particular requirements for survival at that time.

To reset this class skill path in Enshrouded, you must build a Flame Altar to unlock three features: extending the home base building range, gaining additional global benefits, redistributing skill points, and resetting class skill paths. This article explains how you can reset your class in Enshrouded.

Steps to reset your class in Enshrouded

Runes are crucial for resetting your class skill path in Enshrouded. Thus, you must have enough in your inventory to change the class skill part from a Flame Altar. Follow the steps given below to reset your class in Enshrouded:

At first, you must build a Flame Altar. You get a quest for crafting a Flame Altar in the early stages of the story, so make sure you build it.

Activate and interact with the Flame Altar. A window will appear on the right side of the screen.

You will see three options: Upgrade Altar, Strengthen the Flame, and Reset Skill Points. Select the Reset Skill Points option.

You must have at least ten Runes in your inventory to reset class in Enshrouded. Pay ten Runes and enable the option to redistribute or reset your skill points.

Choose one of the class skill paths that suits you per the situation of the character’s survival chances and quest requirements.

Add up skill points in the class. Now, your character will have different abilities in the game.

Runes are essential for crafting several items and upgrading your skill sets. You must search and collect them by fighting Shrouds or salvaging crafted items.

Where to get Runes in Enshrouded?

Runes can help you upgrade equipment in Enshrouded and allow you to redistribute your class skill points. Moreover, they can be crucial for other survival aspects on the open-world map.

There are several ways to get Runes in Enshrouded, including:

Looting Shroud bodies: You can loot various items once you defeat a Shroud. The enemy drops items like Strings, Shroud Spores, and Runes. Collect the Runes and store them in your inventory to reset class in Enshrouded.

Barrels and chests: You must explore and destroy barrels and open chests to gather Runes. The chests commonly contain Runes, but you might have to explore more to find Runes by destroying barrels.

Salvaging method: Salvaging is popular for stacking up Runes in your inventory. Craft salvageable equipment and choose the Salvage option in your backpack to get Runes.

That concludes our guide on how to reset your class in Enshrouded.