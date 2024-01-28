How to get the Glider in Enshrouded

One must get the Glider in Enshrouded to explore the map and gather resources necessary for survival. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) features an open-world map where you must travel extensively to collect resources, fight Shrouds, and complete story quests. The Glider helps you to travel quickly to demarcated locations while avoiding unwanted attacks by the Shrouds.

To craft the Glider in Enshrouded, you have to gather certain items and build a Workbench to unlock the crafting options. This article explains how you can get the Glider in Enshrouded.

Steps to get the Glider in Enshrouded

First and foremost, you have to explore and find the Blacksmith to craft the Glider. Once that is done, you have to build a Workbench to initiate the process. Follow the steps given below to get the Glider in Enshrouded:

First, use the map to go northwest from your starting location. Cross the Braelyn Bridge, and you will find a highlighted icon near your location. Go inside the Ancient Vault and rescue the Blacksmith.

Complete the Blacksmith’s side quests to unlock the options of crafting different tools for survival.

Then, gather three Strings and eight Wood Logs to craft a Workbench.

Place down the Workbench in your base.

Interact with the Workbench and scroll to the Survival menu. The recipe for creating the Glider will be shown there.

You will be required to gather eight Shroud Wood, two Animal Fur, two Strings, and two Shroud Spores to get the Glider in Enshrouded.

After that, simply open the Character menu and equip the tool in the Glider slot.

You can use plant fibers to create Strings and chop down trees to get Wood Logs. Acquiring Shroud Spores can be a bit more complicated, as you must defeat Shroud enemies in the toxic fog to obtain it from their bodies. Shroud Wood, on the other hand, can be gathered by chopping down trees that are found in the Shroud. Animal Fur can be obtained by hunting down wild animals in the forest. You can use a Bow to hunt animals quickly and efficiently.

How to use the Glider in Enshrouded

Once you get the Glider in Enshrouded, equip it to your character’s gear. However, you must keep note of certain aspects of the tool before using it. Here’s how you should use the Glider:

You can activate the Glider when you jump or fall off a cliff and when you are in mid-air. Press and hold the Space bar (PC keyboard) or A button (Console controller).

Move sideways to control the movement of your character. Move backward to pull back slightly to conserve stamina and stay in the air longer. Moving forward will let your character steep dive toward land.

To land safely on the ground, you need to glide at a normal speed, and your glider will roll and touch down automatically. Steep diving directly to the ground will result in death from fall damage.

Your stamina bar will slowly deplete when you are in mid-air. So, make sure to hit the ground before the stamina bar is empty, or your character will die.

That concludes our guide on how to get the Glider in Enshrouded. You can also check out our guide on how to upgrade equipment in the title to have powerful weapons at your disposal.