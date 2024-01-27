How to make linen in Enshrouded

You must make linen in Enshrouded to craft useful gear, furniture, and other essential components for survival. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) does not provide linen by destroying barrels and looting Shrouds. Instead, you have to collect items to make linen in Enshrouded. It is necessary to craft enough linen to make larger backpacks, vests, and weapons.

To that end, this article explains how you can make linen in Enshrouded.

Steps to make linen in Enshrouded

You have to unlock the Hunter from her Ancient Vault and collect Hand Spindle to get linen in Enshrouded. Here is how you get the Hand Spindle:

At first, you must find the Hunter in her Ancient Vault and unlock her quests. Open the map and walk towards the northeast of Braelyn Bridge, then you will notice the Ancient Vault and unlock the character.

After that, follow the Hunter’s guidelines to complete her Hunter Becomes the Hunter quest and progress to The Hunter’s Hand Spindle.

When you complete her missions and get the Hand Spindle, place it in your base.

Once the equipment has been placed, you need to gather Flax from the fantasy world.

Add the Flax to the Hand Spindle equipment to make linen.

Then, collect the linen to craft essentials in Enshrouded.

Flax is an important component for crafting linen in Enshrouded, and you have to search at particular places on the map to get it.

Where to get Flax

Flax is a rare item you can only get in bulk in the northeast region of the Springlands. For that, you have to wait until you reach the Revelwood section on the map of Enshrouded. Once you reach the northeast part of Springlands, look for bright blue flowers that are growing wildly in the forest.

Explore the areas near the Ancient Spire in Revelwood and go towards the east to reach Fawnsong Frontier. You will be able to see large harvests of Flax in the surrounding area. Thereon, collect plenty of these plants from the forest to make linen in Enshrouded. Additionally, you can find Flax by exploring the northern part of the Withered Encampment.

How to use Flax to craft linen

Linen in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

You must gather flax in bulk to craft enough linen to craft and upgrade equipment in Enshrouded. Follow the steps below to use Flax:

Gather enough Flax in your backpack.

Open your backpack from the menu.

Add two Flaxes to the Hand Spindle to make one unit of linen.

That concludes our guide on how to make linen in Enshrouded. You can also check out how to heal in Enshrouded to have a better chance at surviving in the fantasy world.