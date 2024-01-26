How to heal in Enshrouded?

You must heal in Enshrouded as it's crucial for surviving in its perilous world filled with Shrouds. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has various items you can collect to heal your character and fight off enemies. It is also necessary to restore your health to stay protected against the prolonged harmful effects of the Shroud. Therefore, it is essential to learn the multiple ways to heal in Enshrouded to have a better chance of progressing.

To that end, this article examines the different ways to heal in Enshrouded.

Ways to heal in Enshrouded

You can use food, bandages, and health potions to heal in Enshrouded. These items have distinct effects on your character and must be used diligently. For quicker healing, it is advisable to use healing potions. You can use bandages and eat food to slowly increase your health when there is enough time at hand. Moreover, combining food and bandages has slow but long-lasting effects on your health bar.

Where to get food

Each food item has unique healing properties. However, note that not every food item offers healing. One of the common items you can find on the map is fruits.

Dried purple berries can be found throughout the fantasy world and provide you with +1 health for five minutes, while the fresh berries give +2 for 30 seconds. The berries are a popular option as they take up smaller space in your inventory and heal you enough to survive for a while.

Where to get bandages

Bandages in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Bandages can be found at most places in the game. In the early stages, a bandage is the most common item for healing in Enshrouded. Moreover, you can use other items to craft bandages. You must have one String and Torn Cloth to make a bandage. You can gather Torn Cloth and String by destroying barrels and looting the dead Shrouds.

Bandages restore 40% of your HP and take 10 seconds to increase the health bar. Therefore, it should be used in a safe environment.

Where to get health potions

Health potions in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Health potions grant you the most health points in Enshrouded. Typically, you can get +200 HP by consuming a health potion. You can find this item in the old settlements, destructible units, chests, and Spire pots.

You can also craft it at the Alchemist station using red mushrooms, purple berries, and water. It is advisable to save these potions for combat situations, as they heal your character instantly. Other potions, like greater health potions and revitalizing health potions, restore 400 and 800 HP, respectively.

That concludes our guide on how to heal in Enshrouded. Check out how to upgrade equipment in-game to obtain powerful weapons to defeat the Shrouds.