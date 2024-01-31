Enshrouded combat mechanics: How to attack and defend?

You must know the Enshrouded combat mechanics to fight against monsters in the Shroud and enemy bosses. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) features various hostile creatures, villainous bosses, and wild animals you must defeat to progress. Your combat prowess depends upon how well you combine the attack and defense mechanisms. It is also determined by the skills you have selected from the 12 class skill trees, as several abilities allow you to inflict additional damage on your enemies.

This article explains how the Enshrouded combat mechanics work.

Enshrouded combat mechanics: Attack and defend

As mentioned previously, you must know how to parry, stagger, and select skills to fight against the monsters. Here are the three methods you should integrate into your gameplay:

Parry

Parry is one of the best methods that enhances your gameplay in Enshrouded. Parrying is the act of pushing back an enemy’s attack and warding them off with a counterattack. This Enshrouded combat mechanic lets you stun the enemy in the process.

This method helps you defend against an enemy and counter them.

Stagger

The stagger refers to the white line under the enemy’s health bar. Parrying the enemy increases the white bar and stuns them once it fills. Therefore, both methods are essential to drop a lethal attack on the creatures in the Shroud.

To do this effectively, you must select the Merciless Attack skill from the class skill tree. This deals massive damage to an enemy that you have stunned with the help of the combination of parry and stagger. After the stun wears off, the white bar resets to nil.

Additionally, you must note that the parry and stagger combo depends on the power of your weapon and shield. If your shield has commendable parry power, it will build more stagger quickly. It is advisable to craft and upgrade your weapons and shields in the game. The Parry power will be visible in the equipment’s description in the inventory or crafting menu.

Selecting skills

Skills and class trees are vital in defining the type of Enshrouded combat mechanics you want to use against enemies. Classes like Warrior and Barbarian are based on melee or close-range combat with physical damage, whereas Wizard and Ranger classes are based on magical damage and long-range combat, respectively.

Having said that, it is also essential to craft equipment depending on your skills. Bow and Arrow are viable weapons for the Ranger class, while Wands are necessary to magnify your magical attributes.

