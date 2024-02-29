10 best games releasing in March 2024

March 2024 has much to offer regarding new games, releasing various notable titles that have the potential to enhance players' gaming experience. With the ongoing development of graphic chipsets, video games with realistic graphics and gameplay are a sight we see often. Fans of action, survival adventure, and horror titles can rejoice because the upcoming month's line-up has much to offer in those categories.

Developers like 2K, Konami, THQ Nordic, and Capcom are all set to put out titles in the gaming market in March 2024. The list of such games is quite exhaustive, and it might overwhelm you to determine the best of the lot. This article will list the best games releasing in March 2024 that are worth your time.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer’s opinions.

Best games releasing in March 2024

1) WWE 2K24

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

After much anticipation, WWE 2K24 is finally set to be released on March 8, 2024. The hype around this game has been generating buzz around social media platforms. Several new features, including Guest Referee, Casket, Gauntlet, Ambulance matches, faction creation, and story mode have been added to this latest installment.

Additionally, this wrestling game features a reinvented story mode, "Finish Your Story", where you have to complete the unfinished story of Cody Rhode's title win from Roman Reigns.

2) The Outlast Trials

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

The Outlast Trials is a psychological-horror survival-adventure game developed by Red Barrels. It is coming on March 5, 2024.

The core gameplay is similar to the previous installments of the franchise, where you have to avoid enemies, hide from them, and try to run away stealthily. It takes place during the Cold War and involves a villainous organization named Murkoff Corporation that conducts mind control tests on human beings. Overall, this installment has much to offer to fans of horror and adventure.

3) Alone in the Dark

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Alone in the Dark is yet another survival-adventure horror game that will be released in March 2024. Developed by Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic, this game features a remastered version of the well-known title of the same name, released in 1962. Alone in the Dark is scheduled to launch on March 20, 2024.

It is set in a gothic America, where you have to play as Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood to fight against various monsters, explore locations, and solve puzzles to uncover the secrets of Derceto Manor.

4) Dragon’s Dogma 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is arguably one of the biggest games coming out in March 2024. Developed by Capcom, this action role-playing game (RPG) features an open-world fantasy environment where you must defeat enormous monsters to progress in the story. Moreover, you have to acquire gear, weapons, and furniture and upgrade equipment to stay ahead of your enemies.

This narrative RPG is the second installment of the fan-favorite Dragon’s Dogma franchise. It is releasing on March 22, 2024.

5) Rise of the Ronin

Platforms: PlayStation 5

Rise of the Ronin is an action role-playing game (RPG) developed by Team Ninja. In this action-adventure game, you must embark on a journey in an open-world map of 18th-century Japan and fight against tyrant rulers to restore peace.

Moreover, it explores the traditional and technological developments of Japan during that period. Releasing on March 22, 2024, it is one of the best games in the upcoming month's lineup.

6) Contra: Operation Galunga

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows

Contra: Operation Galunga is a remastered version of the fan-favorite video game, Contra. Developed by WayForward and Konami, it features modernized graphics, weapons, enemies, villain bosses, locations, and multiplayer gaming modes. You can experience the complete Contra experience in this reimagined title.

Furthermore, you can play as fan-favorite Contra characters like Bill Rizer, Lance Bean, and Ariana in this latest installment. It is scheduled to launch on March 12, 2024.

7) Princess Peach: Showtime!

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Princess Peach: Showtime! Is an action-adventure game developed by Nintendo. After the success of Super Mario games, this installment of the title puts Princess Peach as the protagonist of the game.

You must team up with Stella (Guardian of Sparkle Theater) to fight against Grape and the Sour Bunch and save the Theater. You can power up with unique transformations, including Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, and Patissier Peach to fight against the monsters and villain bosses. This title is releasing on March 22, 2024.

8) South Park: Snow Day!

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

South Park: Snow Day! is a 3D co-op action-adventure game developed by THQ Nordic. In this game, you must fight against enemies and villain bosses to save the town. It offers you a casual gaming experience with aesthetic locations and powerful weapons.

This new installment of South Park features gameplay mechanics that are similar to previous games in the franchise. You have to explore South Park, interact with characters, and go on quests. You can select a class from the roster of Fighter, Thief, Mage, or Jew archetypes since each has a set of unique abilities that you can use against enemies. It is releasing on March 26, 2024.

9) Outcast: A New Beginning

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox Series, X/S

Outcast: A New Beginning is the sequel to the acclaimed action title, Outcast (1999). Developed by Appeal Studios, it features an open world of Adelpha where you must fight against villainous factions, explore locations, upgrade gear, and unlock chests.

Additionally, Cutter Slade makes a return as the protagonist of this franchise. In this latest installment, you have to gain favor with Adelpha villages by completing missions, helping non-playable characters (NPCs), and upgrading equipment to fight off enemies. It is releasing on March 15, 2024.

10) Open Roads

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox Series X/S

Open Roads is an interactive video game developed by Open Roads Team and Annapurna Interactive. In this story-driven title, a mother and daughter uncover their family's past during a road trip. Kaitlyn Dever and Keri Russell are doing the voice-over for this game.

Your choices will influence the path driving the story of Open Roads. Various hints will be given in the storyline, which you must use to reveal truths about the family and progress in the game. It will be released on March 28, 2024.

That concludes our foray into the best games to be released in March 2024. You can also check out the best upcoming Android games in 2024 to know about releases in the mobile gaming market.