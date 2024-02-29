All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Chapters

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has many chapters to play through, each varying in difficulty and length. As a roughly 80-hour game, there is so much to experience as players go to each region of the huge world of Gaia. We will cover each chapter of the game in brief so you know what’s happening over the course of the game. However, it cannot be stressed enough that this is a spoiler list, so important plot points will almost certainly be discussed.

If you’d rather the story not be spoiled for you, and know how many chapters Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has, then come back once you’ve completed the game. If you want to know what’s going on in the future, though, you’ve come to the right spot. Here’s what goes down across FF7 Rebirth.

Disclaimer: This article likely features major spoilers for the length and content of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All playable Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth chapters

Chapter 1: Fall of a Hero

As the first of 14 chapters, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth picks up where FF7 Remake left off. After the party flees Midgar, they find themselves in Kalm, a nearby village. Technically, a prologue also takes place before this, showing a familiar SOLDIER in the aftermath of the FF7 Remake.

This chapter is the all-important “Kalm Flashback” section of the original game, where Cloud explains what made Sephiroth into such a vile, terrifying force of nature. This chapter takes place five years before the events of this game.

Chapter 2: A New Journey Begins

Now that the flashback is done, this is the first of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s chapters that lets you control the party. You’ll start to unlock some of the game’s primary mechanics, like learning about Folios. After spending some time in Kalm, the party flees Shinra again and sets a course for the Junon region. However, they have to cross a deadly swamp first.

Chapter 3: Deeper into Darkness

Pursuing Sephiroth, the next of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s chapters is a fairly short one. It occurs entirely in the Mythril Mines after the party overcomes the Midgardsormr. However, there are two boss fights in this chapter since the party ultimately gets split up. The heroes need to overcome both Rude and Elena, as well as the deadly Mythril Golem.

Chapter 4: Dawn of a New Era

A vast, new region opens up in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and players will potentially spend more time in this compared to previous chapters. The Junon region is huge - not only do you explore the world around the town, but you’ll journey into Under Junon and Upper Junon. Get ready for both the parade event and the deadly Terror of the Deep boss!

Chapter 5: Blood in the Water

This is another of the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth chapters that takes place in one confined area - this time, it’s on a boat. Fans of the original will likely remember taking a military transport. This time around, it’s a massive cruise ship with a fantastic Queen’s Blood tournament. Something deadly also lurks on the ship that will be familiar to PlayStation 1 users: Jenova.

Chapter 6: Fool's Paradise

Once the party gets off the ship in Costa Del Sol, they’re greeted by fun in the sun. There are lots of mini-games to participate in, relationships to foster, and, of course, cute swimsuits to unlock for Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith. The fun will inevitably be ruined, though, this time by Professor Hojo and his giant mechanical beast, the Grasptropod.

Chapter 7: Those Left Behind

One of the more emotional chapters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Those Left Behind, is focused on Barret and what took place in the Mt. Corel region. On the positive side, Yuffie joins the party on a permanent basis. This chapter explores Barret’s past a bit, but not as much as the next one.

Chapter 8: All That Glitters

The rest of the Corel region stretches before you in another one of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s heartbreaking chapters: All That Glitters. While things start fantastic in the glitzy Gold Saucer, the party will inevitably wind up down in Corel Prison, where Barret comes face-to-face with his long-time friend, Dyne.

It’s arguably one of the saddest moments in the game while also being an incredibly challenging set of boss fights that come up one after another: Dyne, Anuran Suppressor, and the great escape from Corel Prison.

Chapter 9: The Planet Stirs

Leaving Corel behind, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s ninth chapter takes place in Gongaga, as well as the Gongaga Reactor. Players will meet some very familiar faces - from Crisis Core and from FF7 Remake itself. Prepare to go through the Reactor twice - each time with a different party, for a different fight.

Chapter 10: Watcher of the Vale

The dry, dusty Cosmo Canyon stretches out before players in Chapter 10. Thanks to Cid, the party of heroes makes it to the home of planetology and learns more about the backstory of Red XIII. There are some truly staggering sights to witness in this chapter, alongside emotional, heartbreaking moments.

Chapter 11: The Long Shadow of Shinra

Nibelheim is much different from when we left it last time at the beginning of the game. In Chapter 11 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s a Shinra stronghold where they work on and examine those strange black-robed men. We’ll also meet the final party member, Vincent Valentine, who is, unfortunately, not playable.

Chapter 12: A Golden Key

We know where we need to go next: The Temple of the Ancients. However, the owner of the Golden Saucer holds the key inside in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s twelfth chapter. Players will have to battle some familiar but disgusting foes to earn this valuable relic. But will they hold onto it?

Chapter 13: Where Angels Fear to Tread

Though the party was ultimately betrayed by Cait Sith, the group still needs to head to the Temple of the Ancients for this chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s completely overrun by Shinra, and the party will split up several times for this. Make sure you pack plenty of Materia to go around. We’ll also see Cloud become a bit less emotionally stable.

Chapter 14: The End of the World

This is it - the very end. Players head into the Sleeping Forest and, ultimately, the City of the Ancients. We won’t say exactly what goes down here, but if you’re interested, we have covered the ending boss battle of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and what takes place beyond that. The goal is to stop Sephiroth once and for all, but can it be so easy?

