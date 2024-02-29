How to easily defeat Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

When players get to Under Junon, they’re greeted by Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Fans of the original game will undoubtedly remember this aquatic boss, but there are some changes to how this fiendish foe fights. Considering this is now an action RPG, players must be more mindful of the flying fish monster. However, it’s far from invincible.

We’ll go over everything you need to know before you dive into a fight with the Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7. Don’t be intimidated by the foe's size or the fact that it can fly. It will be a simple enough matter of cutting this fish down and saving the day.

Disclaimer: This features minor spoilers for Chapter 4 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Tips for defeating the Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Phase 1 of Terror of the Deep boss

Make sure to pack plenty of Thunder spells (Image via Square Enix)

After arriving in Under Junon and escaping the Mythril Mines and its bosses, it won’t be long before the Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth rears its ugly head. However, instead of terrorizing one of the locals, it tries to consume Yuffie Kisaragi, who was in a rowboat nearby. After taking the time to rescue the young ninja, the boss fight begins.

As you can see in the above Assess information, Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is weak to Lightning and resists both Fire and Ice. Ice is a Greater Resistance, so it takes even less damage from that.

While the monster is in the water, attacking the head will pressure it and make it take to the skies. You’ll need to do significant damage to trigger this, though. It can still wrap up your allies in Water Bubbles/Water Cells but attacking will pop those.

If you don't dodge, just punch these bubbles out (Image via Square Enix)

In addition to the Water Cell, it can also try to grasp allies with Grasping Tail. Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can also use Water Jet, which does a thin line of water across a wide radius. Just move quickly to evade it. Its Tail Lash is a quick swipe, and Spiral Surge sends it flying across the battlefield.

Focus it with strong attacks like Triple Slash and Thunder/Thundara to get as much damage on it as possible. Crippling its Tail Fine, while it’s in the air, can also pressure it. While it’s down from that, try to get as many Pressuring Thrusts as possible to build stagger. This is much easier when Terror of the Deep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth grabs someone with the tail.

At 50%, the monster will fly into the air, and you’ll be treated to a cutscene. This adds an Oceanic Tornado to the Terror of the Deep boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s a huge water spout, with other water columns popping up under you.

2) Phase 2 of Terror of the Deep Boss

The phase transition features a huge water tornado (Image via Square Enix)

When the boss pops up again, it’ll use Aquatic Twister alongside its regular moves for more damage. It will also add Gnawing Fangs to its arsenal to pick someone up and throw them. Another thing to note is that you can dodge the Water Cells. If you time it right, you’ll bypass that cage.

Water Jet is also more dangerous in this phase, as it’s now three lines that spray forward in a cone. Other than that, the fight is fairly simple. Keep applying whatever pressure you can, and if it takes to the skies, use Triple Slash to stay in the air and hit/dodge as much as possible. Thunder and Thundara are your best friends. Your rewards are as follows:

50 Party EXP

200 EXP

10 AP

800 Gil

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is available now exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can find our full, in-depth review of the game here.