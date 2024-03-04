Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth represent formidable entities that provide temporary buffs to your character, enhancing offensive and defensive capabilities on the battlefield. Achieving these powerful beings in the early section of the game is essential for overcoming tougher adversaries effortlessly. While 13 Summons are available, only some are attainable during the early-game stage.

While Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers a vast world with various activities, it's imperative not to overlook the importance of obtaining Summons. Each Summon requires specific actions to be unlocked, after which they become accessible for use. Some are available after reaching the specific chapter. This article highlights the best early-game Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Here are the best early-game summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Ifrit

Ifrit is the most formidable of all the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Moves:

Crimson Dive

Radiant Plume

Hellfire

Ifrit stands out as the most formidable Summon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, boasting devastating strength and delivering significant damage with each move. A beloved figure among fans of the series, Ifrit has recently appeared in Final Fantasy 16, playing a pivotal role in the protagonist's journey.

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players can summon Ifrit during battles, leveraging his mastery over fire to decimate opponents with fiery strikes. Unlocking Ifrit requires no specific action; he becomes available automatically upon reaching Chapter 2 of the game, titled "A New Journey Begins." Once this chapter is reached and Red XIII officially joins the party, Ifrit comes under his possession.

Essentially, Ifrit is accessible from the outset, requiring no additional tasks for unlock. As the most potent Summon at your disposal, incorporating Ifrit into your strategy is crucial for advancing through the campaign with greater ease.

2) Shiva

Among all the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Shiva stands out for her looks and moves (Image via Final Fantasy Fandom)

Moves:

Icicle Impact

Heavenly Strike

Diamond Dust

Among all the Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Shiva stands out with her astonishing appearance and formidable capabilities. As an Ice Goddess, she unleashes substantial Ice damage through relentless attacks.

Like Ifrit, Shiva is notably the most advantageous early game Summon and can be obtained by completing the initial chapter, Fall of a Hero. Upon finishing this chapter, she becomes available under Aerith’s possession.

In battle, her signature move, Diamond Dust, reigns supreme, delivering immense Ice magic damage. The cut scene associated with this move adds to its allure, culminating in a spectacular display as Shiva bids farewell with a mesmerizing kiss, transforming the entire scene into a visual delight.

3) Titan

One of the best summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via X/@FFVIINovels)

Moves:

Mountain Crusher

Boulder Hurl

Earthen Fury

Another essential Summon to acquire early in the game is Titan. True to his name, he boasts an immense persona that renders him an unstoppable presence on the battlefield. As an Earth God, his might is such that he shows no mercy to his foes, unleashing a relentless barrage of devastating strikes that deal substantial non-elemental damage.

To access Titan, players must progress to Chapter 2, set in the Grasslands region. Upon reaching this area, the option to challenge Titan in the Combat Simulator becomes available automatically. To unlock him, players must emerge victorious in combat against Titan within the simulator. Select "Summon Entity: Titan" to commence the battle against him.

4) Magic Pot Materia

Best early-game summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Moves:

Pot Luck

Magic Elixir

The Magic Pot Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a container for a powerful Goblin Summon, offering offensive and defensive capabilities. During battles, the Goblin supports your character with protective shields, effectively mitigating incoming damage and causing enemies to stagger upon contact. Additionally, it unleashes a devastating area-of-effect finishing move to deal substantial damage to foes.

Acquiring the Magic Pot Materia doesn't involve any in-game tasks; rather, it's included in the Deluxe edition of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Alongside this exclusive Materia, purchasing the Deluxe edition grants access to bonus content such as a digital mini soundtrack, an art book, and accessories like the Reclaimant Choker and Orchid Bracelet.

The Magic Pot Materia stands out as the top summon option in the early-game stage. Upon reaching Chapter 2, you can claim your Deluxe Bonuses. To do so, navigate to the menu, choose System, and then select DLC/Bonuses. Here, you'll discover all your bonuses, which you can claim manually by pressing the X button. Once claimed, these bonuses will be added to your inventory.