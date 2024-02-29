How to easily beat Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

On the Kalm grasslands, you can unlock Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It is the first unlockable summon in the game and comes as a result of finding the various World Intel locations for Chadley. Once you have enough of them, you can start fighting this powerful Earth Elemental. However, you can make this fight much easier, instead of just jumping in at its current power level. We'll go over what you need to do to make things easier, as well as his attacks.

Other than that, there will be no major spoilers in this Titan summon guide for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you’re looking to acquire your first major summon as you explore the Kalm Grasslands, we have exactly what you need to know and do.

Beating Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here are the Divine Intel locations for Titan (Image via Square Enix)

Before you fight Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, take the time to find all three of his Divine Intel Locations. You’ll see them in the screenshot above; head to these places, play the brief mini-game, and move on. Each of these unlocks the ability to weaken the boss just a little. You can come back later and fight it at full strength anytime. This is one of the reasons that make exploring a zone to its fullest essential.

When you’ve explored the world enough to unlock the Titan fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, visit Chadley and enter his digital combat world. If you've visited all the Divine Intel Points, you can weaken the boss the most by selecting the very bottom option. This will weaken his attacks and likely lower his HP.

You’re going to want to make sure you bring Wind Materia and at least some flavors of wind attacks to the Titan fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, as that is his weakness. He has a few stomp attacks and one that can grab players, so keep an eye out for these.

When Titan uses a powerful attack, interrupt it to Pressure him (Image via Square Enix)

He has a charging tackle called Thwack, but if you attack him during it, you can also likely pressure him. As soon as he’s pressured, start laying in the Focused Thrusts and anything else you have that quickly increases Stagger. Also, look out for Titan’s massive jumping slam in this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth boss fight.

Interrupt Earthen Roar as soon as he starts it to pressure him. Otherwise, you’ll start taking some pretty serious damage. It causes a series of explosions to pop up all over the screen, so stay out of them. One more attack is the Mountain Crusher, which has him leap up and smash down again.

Get him staggered, and wrap this boss fight up. If you’re playing against the weakest form of this boss, you should have him 30%-40% at this point, and he’s easily beatable in one Stagger. Just in case, I recommend spending some time with the Item Transmuter system so you have extra healing items. Once he’s down, receive the Titan Materia, and enjoy having a new summon in FF7 Rebirth.

