What are Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are a brand-new feature and a vast improvement on the Skill Point system from Remake. This system gets introduced early, and while it might seem vast and hard to understand, it’s quite simple. It’s one of the ways players can unlock more stats and abilities for their characters. Whether you’re unlocking stat buffs or additional Synergy Abilities, it’s important to take your time and go through this system.

As your party level grows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, so does the power of your Folios. It might even be something you occasionally overlook, but the game gives you plenty of opportunities to invest these points as you explore.

Disclaimer: The images in this article contain minor spoilers for locations in FF7 Rebirth.

Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offer greater power to each character

You can find these Maghnata Automats in many places. (Image via Square Enix)

Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are introduced early. In fact, once you’ve arrived in Kalm and can explore properly, you’ll come across your first Maghnata Books - one of the many shops this world has to offer. This is your new skill point system, where you put points across a wide tree of new Synergy Attacks, Stat Boosts, and other enhancements.

You can adjust the Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at any Maghnata Books (indicated by a book icon in towns) or at any rest stop that features an Item Vendor and Folio Vendor. It will stand next to the item vendor in the world. Upon opening it, you’ll cycle through your characters and purchase new skills.

These abilities and passive stat buffs are locked behind your Party Level. As your Party Level increases, you’ll be able to unlock more and more abilities. Your Party Level goes up by completing sidequests like Livestock’s Bane in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and exploring the world - completing the various Intel goals Chadley sets out for you.

Spend your points wisely - but you can refund them for free. (Image via Square Enix)

Each Folio ability has a specific cost and Party Level requirement. Thankfully, you can refund your abilities at any bookstore or vendor by holding Square (all Skill Cores) or by going to individual Skill Cores on a tree and holding Square.

How to gain Skill Points for Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can get Manuscripts all over the world (Image via Square Enix)

In addition to needing Party Levels to use the Folios in FF7 Rebirth, you also need Skill Points. You gain these by leveling up, completing characters’ side stories, or unlocking Manuscripts. Like in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, these were found in a wide variety of places.

You find some of these skill books in sidequests, some in the Gold Saucer, and quite a few can be purchased at the Mogstools hidden around the world. You have plenty of opportunities to gain Skill Points throughout the world.

The game is now available exclusively on PlayStation 5. You can find our in-depth review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth here, where we call the game a masterpiece.