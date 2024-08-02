Games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was released on February 29, 2024, exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The game performed well at launch and was received positively by fans of the franchise. However, its PlayStation exclusivity, due to a deal the platform has with Square Enix, means that owners of other consoles like the Nintendo Switch cannot play it.

Having said that, even if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had been released for the Nintendo Switch, it would likely not have performed well because of how graphically demanding the game is. The Nintendo Switch is an old console at this point and doesn't have the hardware capabilities to run such a demanding title.

However, this doesn't mean that Nintendo Switch owners can't enjoy something similar. There are many games accessible on the console that are similar to Final Fantasy. This article lists a few of these titles.

Note: This article is subjective, solely reflects the writer's opinions, and is not ranked in any particular order.

Games for the Nintendo Switch that are similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda is one of the best games of 2017 (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild was released in 2017 for the Wii U and Nintendo Switch. Similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the game features a strong narrative and a rich open world full of puzzles that players can solve. Both titles offer players a high level of fluidity in their combat systems, allowing for the use of different weapons and abilities.

Nintendo Switch owners who were looking forward to playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can check out Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild instead.

2) Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 features an epic story (Image via Nintendo)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive that allows players to be a part of an epic adventure in an immersive open world. The game features real-time battles similar to those in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, where players must use critical thinking before attacking their opponents.

If you are looking for a substitute for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on the Nintendo Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a great choice.

3) Final Fantasy 7 Reunion

Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is an ARPG (Image via Square Enix)

Released in 2022, Final Fantasy 7 Reunion features a compelling story that follows Zack Fair, a soldier on a mission to uncover the experiments being conducted by Shinra. Its turn-based combat and updated graphics are similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The title is a remake of the beloved Crisis Core and aims to deliver players a modern experience while staying true to the original game.

Even though the Nintendo Switch doesn't have Rebirth, Reunion can fill that void easily with its memorable characters and storyline.

4) Astral Chain

Astral Chain features an innovative combat system (Image via Nintendo)

Astral Chain is a Nintendo Switch exclusive that boasts a great story and an impressive combat system. The game has sci-fi elements, like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and is set in a futuristic world. It allows players to take control of two characters, each of which has a unique moveset.

Nintendo Switch owners who wanted Rebirth can have a fun time in Astral Chain, considering how close it is to the Final Fantasy game in terms of visuals and setting.

5) Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise is an Action RPG (Image via Capcom)

Capcom is known for its survival horror franchise, Resident Evil. However, the developer also has another popular game called Monster Hunter Rise, which revolves around hunting various beasts across a large map. The title has a multiplayer mode allowing co-op play, similar to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Monster Hunter Rise features a rich open world, crawling with monsters that you must hunt using various combat mechanics. The RPG elements and the player progression here are very similar to those you will find in FF7 Rebirth, making Monster Hunter Rise a good substitute for the title on the Nintendo Switch.

