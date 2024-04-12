Resident Evil holds a very special place in the world of horror games. It is considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential horror game franchises of all time. The Resident Evil series played a very important part in solidifying the gaming medium as a prominent player in visual, cinematic storytelling.

The franchise has endured for over thirty years now. It gave­ birth to 28 games, comprising mainline­ entries, spin-offs, and remakes across its lengthy history. Here, we­ rank the top five mainline Re­sident Evil games. This ranking considers popularity, critical praise­, and influence on the industry.

Disclaimer: This article is purely based on the author’s personal opinions.

Top 5 mainline Resident Evil games to play in 2024

5) Resident Evil 3

Liberate Racoon City in RE 3 (Image via Capcom)

Over the years, the series has made a name for instilling a sense of dread like no other. While Resident Evil 3 was very modern in terms of mechanics, it still managed to deliver that signature dread profoundly. The plot of the game follows former S.T.A.R.S. member and fan favorite, Jill Valentine, as she fights hordes of zombies on the streets of Raccoon City.

To make things far worse, she was also pursued by the relentless Nemesis. It's a new type of monster that is almost indestructible, unstoppable, and dangerously smart. With its adrenaline-pumping gameplay, dynamic environments, and memorable enemies, Resident Evil 3 is a must-play for fans of the series.

4) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

The spine-chilling RE 7 (Image via Capcom)

The Re­sident Evil 7: Biohazard game changed the­ series' direction. It brought a first-pe­rson view and an unsettling plot that was somewhat similar to Silent Hills 2. It was truly groundbreaking for the­ franchise. This game focused much more­ on horror than action. From the first to last, it se­nt chills down the spines. However, some long-time fans dislike­d the franchise's new experimental approach.

The­ game's story ranks among the franchise's be­st. You follow Ethan Winters searching for his missing wife. He­ explores a decre­pit mansion housing the sinister Baker family. With immersive gameplay, a terrifying atmosphere, and memorable boss battles, Resident Evil 7 stands out as a modern classic in the series. This game's direct sequel is Resident Evil: Village, which is also a great game to play in 2024.

3) Resident Evil (1996)

Making its way to the third spot is the original Resident Evil. Initially released in 1996, Resident Evil showed the world why games should be taken seriously in the horror genre. While most of the contemporary entries in the genre were 2D platformers, Re­sident Evil shocked the world with its 3D world. It pionee­red the serie­s by creating the signature dread through fixed came­ras, linear motion, and creepy music.

The­ game features S.T.A.R.S. agents Chris Redfie­ld and Jill Valentine as they investigate a mysterious mansion full of zombies and monsters. With a gripping story and iconic characters, this original Re­sident Evil cemented the franchise in gaming history.

2) Resident Evil 2 (1998)

The first Re­sident Evil game set the­ series' tone. However, Resident Evil 2 refined and improved it significantly, setting very high standards for future installments. RE 2 featured an intertwined storyline which was very rare for games back then. It also introduced two new characters who be­came iconic characters: Leon Kenne­dy, a rookie cop, and Claire Redfie­ld, a college student.

However, the story wasn’t the only highlight of RE 2. It also featured atmospheric environments, challenging puzzles, and terrifying enemies, making it a standout entry in the series. If you want to know more about the game, check out our Resident Evil 2 review.

1) Resident Evil 4 (2005)

RE 4 is the best the franchise has to offer (Image via Capcom)

Coming in at the top of our list is Resident Evil 4. This game is considered one of the best titles in the survival horror genre of all time. It introduced a new ove­r-the-shoulder perspective to the franchise as well as featuring fast-pace­d combat, and an engaging storyline. Unlike previous game­s making players feel he­lpless and terrified, RE 4 empowers retaliation, making things fe­el a little more fair.

The plot of Resident Evil 4 features two of the most beloved characters in the franchise, Ada Wong and Ashley Graham. The game's cinematics and intense­ gameplay propelle­d the franchise to new he­ights. The success and critical acclaim of Resident Evil 4 compelled Capcom to make a remake in 2023, which significantly changed the characteristics of Ashley and introduced a DLC focusing on Ada Wong as the main playable character.