Resident Evil holds a very special place in the world of horror games. It is considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential horror game franchises of all time. The Resident Evil series played a very important part in solidifying the gaming medium as a prominent player in visual, cinematic storytelling.
The franchise has endured for over thirty years now. It gave birth to 28 games, comprising mainline entries, spin-offs, and remakes across its lengthy history. Here, we rank the top five mainline Resident Evil games. This ranking considers popularity, critical praise, and influence on the industry.
Top 5 mainline Resident Evil games to play in 2024
5) Resident Evil 3
Over the years, the series has made a name for instilling a sense of dread like no other. While Resident Evil 3 was very modern in terms of mechanics, it still managed to deliver that signature dread profoundly. The plot of the game follows former S.T.A.R.S. member and fan favorite, Jill Valentine, as she fights hordes of zombies on the streets of Raccoon City.
To make things far worse, she was also pursued by the relentless Nemesis. It's a new type of monster that is almost indestructible, unstoppable, and dangerously smart. With its adrenaline-pumping gameplay, dynamic environments, and memorable enemies, Resident Evil 3 is a must-play for fans of the series.
4) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)
The Resident Evil 7: Biohazard game changed the series' direction. It brought a first-person view and an unsettling plot that was somewhat similar to Silent Hills 2. It was truly groundbreaking for the franchise. This game focused much more on horror than action. From the first to last, it sent chills down the spines. However, some long-time fans disliked the franchise's new experimental approach.
The game's story ranks among the franchise's best. You follow Ethan Winters searching for his missing wife. He explores a decrepit mansion housing the sinister Baker family. With immersive gameplay, a terrifying atmosphere, and memorable boss battles, Resident Evil 7 stands out as a modern classic in the series. This game's direct sequel is Resident Evil: Village, which is also a great game to play in 2024.
3) Resident Evil (1996)
Making its way to the third spot is the original Resident Evil. Initially released in 1996, Resident Evil showed the world why games should be taken seriously in the horror genre. While most of the contemporary entries in the genre were 2D platformers, Resident Evil shocked the world with its 3D world. It pioneered the series by creating the signature dread through fixed cameras, linear motion, and creepy music.
The game features S.T.A.R.S. agents Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine as they investigate a mysterious mansion full of zombies and monsters. With a gripping story and iconic characters, this original Resident Evil cemented the franchise in gaming history.
2) Resident Evil 2 (1998)
The first Resident Evil game set the series' tone. However, Resident Evil 2 refined and improved it significantly, setting very high standards for future installments. RE 2 featured an intertwined storyline which was very rare for games back then. It also introduced two new characters who became iconic characters: Leon Kennedy, a rookie cop, and Claire Redfield, a college student.
However, the story wasn’t the only highlight of RE 2. It also featured atmospheric environments, challenging puzzles, and terrifying enemies, making it a standout entry in the series. If you want to know more about the game, check out our Resident Evil 2 review.
1) Resident Evil 4 (2005)
Coming in at the top of our list is Resident Evil 4. This game is considered one of the best titles in the survival horror genre of all time. It introduced a new over-the-shoulder perspective to the franchise as well as featuring fast-paced combat, and an engaging storyline. Unlike previous games making players feel helpless and terrified, RE 4 empowers retaliation, making things feel a little more fair.
The plot of Resident Evil 4 features two of the most beloved characters in the franchise, Ada Wong and Ashley Graham. The game's cinematics and intense gameplay propelled the franchise to new heights. The success and critical acclaim of Resident Evil 4 compelled Capcom to make a remake in 2023, which significantly changed the characteristics of Ashley and introduced a DLC focusing on Ada Wong as the main playable character.