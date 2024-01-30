5 reasons to play Resident Evil Village in 2024

Resident Evil Village stands out as one of the most compelling narrative-driven games in the franchise, emphasizing the beloved protagonist, Ethan Winters. The storyline immerses players in Ethan's relentless quest to reunite with his daughter, Rose. Initially released in 2021, the game quickly gained popularity, captivating horror enthusiasts and those drawn to action-adventure genres.

Beyond its chilling horror aspects, Resident Evil Village boasts diverse gameplay elements that captivate players until the very end. Even upon completing the game, the desire for more content from Capcom remains strong. This enduring appeal makes Resident Evil Village a highly worthwhile experience even in 2024. In this article, you will discover five compelling reasons to consider delving into Resident Evil Village and try it in 2024.

Horror elements, DLC content, and other reasons to play Resident Evil Village in 2024

1) Horror elements

The horror elements in Resident Evil Village are top-notch (Image via Steam)

Resident Evil Village adheres to the classic style of Resident Evil games, commencing with a deliberate pace that gradually intensifies the horror elements. There are specific segments within the game that effectively demonstrate Capcom's prowess in instilling fear in players.

Noteworthy sections include the House of Beneviento, the castle sequence featuring Lady Dimitrescu as a pursuing stalker enemy, the harrowing baby fetus chase, and various in-game instances designed to elicit jump scares.

The horror components of RE Village offer a truly gripping experience in 2024, with the House of Beneviento standing out as the most chilling level, involving puzzle-solving and evading the menacing baby fetus.

2) Boss fights

The boss encounters necessitate strategic gameplay (Image via Steam)

Boss battles are the major reason to experience Resident Evil Village in 2024. The game features infected bosses that deliver a challenging and exhilarating gameplay experience. Notably, these boss encounters necessitate strategic thinking, as any hasty moves can place you in jeopardy or result in your demise.

Characters such as Lady Dimitrescu, Moreau, Donna Beneviento, and Heisenberg contribute to the overall enjoyment of RE Village by introducing variety to the gameplay. Dimitrescu transforms into a formidable flying creature, requiring players to utilize snipers effectively. Donna Beneviento offers a unique boss fight experience, where the objective is to locate and shatter her scattered dolls within her residence.

Moreau stands out as one of the most grotesque bosses in the game, demanding players to solve puzzles in his water dam area. Heisenberg presents a dual-phase challenge, transitioning from a normal phase to a colossal, mechanized structure in the second phase. In short, these boss battles deliver genuine thrills, with each encounter offering a distinctive and enjoyable gaming experience.

3) Challenging puzzles

Puzzles in Resident Evil Village (Image via YouTube/ Shirrako)

The puzzles in Resident Evil Village add an extra layer of excitement, making it a compelling reason to experience the game in 2024. The game offers diverse puzzles, each presenting a unique challenge. These puzzles are crucial for unlocking specific doors, accessing new levels, and strategically utilizing traps during boss fights to defeat them.

The variety of puzzle challenges in the game is designed to keep players on their toes, requiring them to think critically and engage in problem-solving. These challenges are crafted to be tricky, often prompting players to scratch their heads as they navigate the gameplay.

Successfully overcoming the puzzles demands mental acuity and a keen awareness of the environment. Being observant of your surroundings provides a significant advantage in deciphering and solving puzzles, adding an immersive and engaging aspect to the overall gaming experience.

4) Shadows of Rose DLC

Shadows of Rose DLC (Image via PlayStation)

If you acquire the Winter Expansion Pack, you'll receive the base game Shadows of Rose DLC, a third-person mode for the main campaign of the base game, and the Mercenaries. The Rose DLC is particularly recommended as it explores the narrative of Ethan's daughter, Rose, and her quest to discover her true powers.

Immerse yourself in the role of Ethan's daughter, Rose, as you navigate through Castle ruins and other levels from the base game. Encounter challenging puzzles, mini-boss battles, and random enemies while unraveling the secrets of your identity. In addition to gun combat, Rose possesses special magical abilities to stun enemies.

The compelling narrative and engaging gameplay elements make Shadows of Rose DLC a worthwhile reason to invest in the Resident Evil Village Winter Expansion Pack in 2024.

5) Mercenaries mode

The Mercenaries mode delivers an exhilarating, action-packed gaming experience (Image via PlayStation)

If you're a fan of combat gameplay and enjoy dispatching hordes of adversaries, then the Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil Village is made for you. Choose from a roster of characters, including Ethan Winters, Karl Heisenberg, Chris Redfield, and Lady Dimitrescu, each with distinct playstyles, unique weapons, and strategies for taking down foes.

Your objective is to beat the clock, eliminating as many enemies as possible. To achieve this, you'll require ample ammunition and formidable weapons. Fear not, as the Merchant, Duke, is there to furnish you with necessary supplies and weaponry.

The Mercenaries mode delivers an exhilarating, action-packed gaming experience, with intense combat scenarios that will have you relishing the satisfaction of decimating foes with shotguns, prompting you to replay and set new records.

