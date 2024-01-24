Although the PlayStation store features hundreds of titles for gamers to choose from, the selection of multiplayer games that do not need a PS Plus subscription is somewhat limited. Thankfully, the list of such games covers a wide base of genres and tastes, making them a great entry point into the PlayStation library. Of course, that is until newbies are ready to jump into more appealing, mainstream titles like The Division and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

A list of the best multiplayer games that do not need a PS Plus subscription can be found below.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The best multiplayer games that do not need a PS Plus subscription

Rocket League

Rocket League (Image via Psyonix LLC)

The ever-popular Rocket League is one of the few multiplayer games that do not need a PS Plus subscription. The title features adrenaline-fueled football matches with a unique twist of its own, which makes it both appealing and addictive. Rocket League has players duking it out in teams of two, using a wide variety of vehicles to maneuver the soccer ball.

The game was released in July 2015 and has continued to amass a huge player base since.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The flagship title of HoYoverse, Genshin Impact, is an anime-styled open-world game with cooperative multiplayer elements. Although the majority of Genshin’s content can be cleared solo, players do have the option to clear a variety of dungeons in co-op mode - either with friends or randoms online.

Genshin Impact is one of those select few PlayStation multiplayer games that do not need a PS Plus subscription and is a great free-to-play game in its own right.

Fortnite

Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games’ flagship behemoth, Fortnite, needs no introduction. This free-to-play battle royale is tremendously popular, boasting a massive player base and frequent content updates. Fortnite also receives multiple collabs, the most recent of which is the Metal Gear Solid selection featuring Solid Snake and Raiden.

All of Fortnite’s game modes can be enjoyed from start to finish without subscribing to PS Plus.

Warframe

Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

Released in 2013, Warframe has received numerous content updates and changes throughout the years that have completely transformed the game. But at its heart, it remains a free-to-play hack-and-slash title, with the focus being on cooperative multiplayer.

Due to the age of the game and the sheer amount of content available, the new player experience can be quite overwhelming. However, despite this setback, Warframe remains a great title to jump into to this day. The title owes much of its popularity to its extensive player customization, PvP, and PvE modes.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty franchise has always had a large player base on consoles, and the free-to-play Warzone 2.0 mode is no different. Call of Duty: Warzone offers its unique take on the battle royale genre, launching players into vast open maps with tons of resources to find and collect. The game features the usual high-octane FPS action that the series is loved for, along with a variety of other game modes.

While the additional Call of Duty maps (such as Modern Warfare) are locked behind the PS Plus subscription, the base DMZ and Warzone 2.0 modes are still counted as multiplayer games that do not need a PS Plus subscription.

Honorable Mention: Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV (Image via Square Enix)

Despite not being a free-to-play game, Final Fantasy XIV deserves an honorable mention within the list of multiplayer games that do not need a PS Plus subscription. While FFXIV does require a monthly subscription to gain access to its servers, the game is entirely free-to-play until Level 60. Moreover, FFXIV does not require a subscription for PS Plus to play through its multiplayer modes and campaign, making it quite tempting for new players to join in.

The game is a must-play for fans of Final Fantasy and MMO games.

