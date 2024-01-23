Fortnite leaks suggest Gray Fox Outfit could arrive soon

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Gray Fox from Metal Gear (Konami) could be the next Outfit added to the game. This information comes from veteran leaker/data miner ShiinaBR. Although Epic Games has said nothing about this development or even hinted at it, it makes sense in the grand scheme of things. While this may seem purely speculative in nature, there is some proof at hand.

During the Chapter 4 Season 1 trailer, numerous characters and assets (that were eventually added to the game) could be seen floating around space.

This includes the likes of Hulk, MrBeast, and of course, All Might from My Hero Academia. In the swirling mass, another character was spotted sitting with their legs hanging from a telephone booth. Based on Fortnite leaks, this character is suspected to be none other than Gray Fox.

Fortnite leaks suggest Solid Snake's former ally could join the Metaverse soon

According to ShiinaBR's Fortnite leaks, Epic Games could add the Gray Fox Outfit to the Fortnite Item Shop. Given that this is the first major collaboration with Konami, having more than one character in-game makes a lot of sense. Since both of them are from the Metal Gear franchise and have a history together, having them feature in-game at the same time would be a win-win situation.

To elaborate, Gray Fox was Solid Snake's ally once upon a time. However, he eventually defected and became an antagonist in the franchise.

Given this chemistry and lore, having the Solid Snake Outfit alongside a Gray Fox Outfit makes perfect sense. In fact, the community as a whole is rather hyped about the possibility. Here is what a few of them have to say about getting a potential Gray Fox Outfit:

As seen from the comments, Gray Fox will make a fine addition to the Metaverse. However, fans want Epic Games to include the likes of Raiden, Colonel Volgin, and Meryl Silverburgh in the game.

This is the first collaboration between Epic Games and Konami, and it opens the door for more collaborations in the future. That said, other Outfits/Skins could very well be in development, but there are no Fortnite leaks pertaining to the same so far.

When does the Solid Snake Outfit unlock?

According to the in-game timer, the Solid Snake Outfit should unlock by 8:30 am Eastern Time. This should coincide with the Fortnite downtime today coming to an end. However, keep in mind that this is subject to change based on how long the servers remain offline.

Nonetheless, those who own the Big Bang Battle Pass will be able to obtain the Solid Snake Outfit much before Chapter 5 Season 1 ends. According to Fortnite leaks, Creepin' Cardboard could be unlocked for use after the Fortnite downtime today ends. It would go well alongside the Solid Snake Outfit.

