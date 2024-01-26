5 video game classics that still hold up to this day

When considering video game classics, you'll discover a diverse array of captivating titles. What makes these video game classics truly appealing is the broad spectrum of genres they cover. Gamers from the 2000s had the opportunity to explore titles spanning various genres and ideas, enjoying the experience and establishing them as their favored gaming choices that endure even today.

Certain entries stood out as undisputed leaders within their respective genres, delivering an enthralling gaming experience. Amidst the diverse array of genre-defining titles, five video game classics remain relevant today.

Silent Hill 2 and other video game classics that still hold up to this day

1) Silent Hill 2

In the realm of top video game classics, Silent Hill 2 is on top (Image via Konami)

When it comes to top video game classics, there's an undisputed leader that has maintained its position over the years, and that is Silent Hill 2. While some titles are crafted solely to provide diverse experiences, Silent Hill 2 stands out for dominating the horror genre for decades.

Released on September 24, 2001, it marked the beginning of an era where Konami garnered substantial acclaim from the gaming community for its unparalleled storytelling and psychological horror elements in games.

Silent Hill 2 and its adept use of symbolism. (Image via Konami)

The game's distinctive storytelling and incorporation of horror have served as a source of inspiration for countless game developers. What sets Silent Hill 2 apart is its adept use of symbolism. The presentation, while chilling, adds a layer of profound meaning to the narrative.

In summation, Silent Hill 2 is a timeless classic that even its publisher, Konami, has yet to surpass. Excitement is building among fans as the horror classic is undergoing a remake.

2) Smackdown Here Comes The Pain

This game rightfully earns its place among the best video game classics (Image via THQ)

The PS2 era was marked by the craze for fighting games, with developers striving to deliver unique experiences. In this era, THQ made a huge impact by releasing a WWE game titled Smackdown Here Comes The Pain, with the formidable Brock Lesnar slapped on its main cover art. This game revolutionized the fighting genre, emerging as one of the most beloved fighting titles of its time.

Released during the peak of the Attitude Era in WWE, the game capitalized on the burgeoning fan interest. With a fast-paced and hardcore style gameplay, it catered perfectly to WWE enthusiasts.

Smackdown Here Comes The Pain not only offered enjoyable fighting gameplay but also captivated players for prolonged hours. Cut to 2024, the title still remains in the memories of video game enthusiasts and rightfully stands among the best video game classics.

3) GTA San Andreas

One of the standout titles in the GTA series (Image via LibertyCity.Net)

No list of the finest video game classics would be complete without GTA San Andreas. More than just a game, it evokes deep emotions for video game enthusiasts. Countless hours were spent by players employing cheat codes and unleashing havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

Its main character, CJ, is still hailed as one of the most exceptional video game protagonists ever crafted. Furthermore, GTA San Andreas maintains its status as one of the standout titles in the GTA series.

Transporting players to a fictional adaptation of Los Angeles, the game vividly portrayed gangster influences, clashes between rival gangs, and confrontations with law enforcement, all woven into a narrative rich with excitement, action, and emotion.

Nowadays, memes and short edited videos from GTA San Andreas are widely shared across various social media platforms, offering modern gamers a glimpse of its profound impact on the video game industry. In essence, GTA San Andreas has cemented its place in the library of nearly every gamer.

4) Resident Evil 4

During the PS2 era, it reigned supreme (Image via Steam)

The original Resident Evil 4, developed by Shinji Mikami, stands as one of the most cherished survival horror games in history. During the PS2 era, it reigned supreme, pioneering over-the-shoulder aiming and delivering a gaming experience like never before. While numerous action-adventure narrative-focused games existed, Resident Evil 4 captivated players with its zombie-infested world.

Resident Evil 4 is a gaming classic that reshaped the landscape. It swiftly seized the attention of dedicated fans and those less inclined toward survival horror. Its compelling narrative, well-crafted characters, dynamic action, meticulous inventory management, background score, and fear-inducing levels revolutionized the genre.

Furthermore, Resident Evil 4 stands alone among horror games in challenging Silent Hill 2 in terms of storytelling. In 2023, a remake version was launched, swiftly becoming the preferred action survival horror release of the year. Its acclaim culminated in nominations for the Game of the Year award in 2023.

5) Need For Speed Underground

The title is published by Electronic Arts (Image via EA)

Need For Speed Underground is a widely cherished racing game, especially for the PC faithful. Developed by EA Black Box and published by Electronic Arts, it marked a significant milestone in the series by introducing a career mode with a compelling storyline and a garage mode, enabling extensive car customization using a diverse range of brand-name performance and visual upgrades.

These innovative features offered fans a distinctive racing experience in a genre replete with traditionally limited car selections and track driving. In summation, Need For Speed Underground continues to captivate players with its exhilarating gameplay, securing its place among the best video game classics.