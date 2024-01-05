5 best psychological horror games to play while waiting for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Psychological horror, a distinct subgenre within the broader horror category, offers games that deliver an intense and frightening experience. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice exemplifies this genre, presenting a compelling narrative intertwined with psychological horror elements. Throughout the game, players witness Senua's struggle with eerie voices, effectively portraying the challenges of her mental battles.

As 2024 unfolds, Ninja Theory is poised to launch its sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. The game's trailers tease a more exhilarating journey, featuring intense confrontations with demons and heightened psychological horror elements. While Ninja Theory has confirmed a 2024 release, an exact date is yet to be disclosed. In the meantime, fans can immerse themselves in other noteworthy psychological horror titles.

Alan Wake 2 and other psychological horror games to play while waiting for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

1) Alan Wake 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Epic Games

If you have an affinity for narrative-driven horror games coupled with psychological horror elements, Alan Wake 2 is a must-try. Regarded as one of the top horror games of 2023, it has garnered numerous awards. Remedy Entertainment, the developer, has earned acclaim from the community for delivering a gripping narrative intertwined with chilling psychological horror components.

In Alan Wake 2, you'll encounter two distinctive campaigns: one revolving around the newly introduced character Saga Anderson, and the other focusing on the titular writer Alan Wake. The game delves into Alan Wake's mental struggles and his efforts to break free from the 13-year-long nightmare that ensnares him.

The psychological horror elements in the game manifest through various means that elicit fear. Graffiti resembling strange letters adorns the walls, serving as a symbolic representations of Alan's psyche.

The game seamlessly transitions between gameplay footage and live-action sequences, presenting scenes in a seemingly ordinary way that exudes an unsettling aura of peculiarity. Overall, Alan Wake 2 stands out as a game that fans of the horror genre should not miss if they seek a fresh and unique experience in contemporary horror gaming.

2) Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S

In contrast to other horror games set in contemporary environments, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice unfolds its narrative within the realm of Norse Mythology. The game provides players with a psychological horror experience within a fantastical world, adding a folklore dimension to the tale of a young girl named Senua and her internal struggles.

While Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice incorporates combat gameplay, it distinguishes itself by featuring a protagonist facing significant challenges. Upon its 2017 release, the game stood out as ahead of its time, offering a dark narrative intertwined with gripping combat elements that were unprecedented at the time.

Critics lauded Ninja Theory for their portrayal of the protagonist's mental battles, known as psychosis. The developers collaborated closely with neuroscientists and mental health specialists to accurately depict this psychological condition.

In short, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice stands as an exceptional psychological horror game. It boasts visually stunning settings, disconcerting voices that deceive Senua throughout the campaign, intense combat sequences, and distinctive puzzle elements.

3) Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: The Rebirth

Platforms: Linux, OS X, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: The Bunker stand out as top-notch games for delivering an intense psychological horror gaming experience. Both titles employ a first-person gameplay perspective, and their narratives have garnered acclaim from the gaming community.

They immerse players in chilling and shadowy environments that instill a sense of dread, hinting at unseen threats lurking in the shadows. The game's level design is crafted to incorporate strong atmospheric horror elements, enhancing the overall sense of terror. Additionally, the superb sound design in both games complements the gameplay seamlessly, contributing to an immersive experience.

The combination of ominous music and eerie noises induces panic during playthroughs, compelling players to focus on finding ways to escape the haunted levels. Developed by Frictional Games, both Amnesia titles excel in delivering psychological horror elements that captivate players from the beginning to the end of the gaming experience.

4) Outlast games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC

In the realm of dark, twisted, and distinctive horror gaming experiences, the Outlast series delivers a comprehensive package of chilling elements. These games seamlessly blend a sinister narrative with psychological horror components, leaving a lasting impression on players, particularly those devoted to the genre. The original Outlast game, in particular, continues to linger in fans' minds.

Each installment in the series adheres to a similar gameplay concept - documenting harrowing scenarios. The games not only boast an immersive narrative, but also spark a curiosity to unravel the story, delve into character backstories, and explore the eerie settings.

Despite the core gameplay involving evading mentally disturbed individuals and terrifying monsters, progressing through the campaign intensifies the desire to uncover the unfolding events.

Whether it's Outlast, Outlast 2, or the Whistle Blower DLC, the entire series delivers thrilling campaigns that challenge players to confront creatures while capturing the unfolding situations through a camera.

5) Blair Witch

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, Meta Quest, SteamOS, Meta Quest 2

Developed by Bloober Team, Blair Witch stands as one of the most underappreciated psychological horror games. Similar to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, it introduces Ellis, a mentally challenged protagonist and a police officer assigned the task of locating a missing boy in the eerie Black Hills forest of Burkittsville, Maryland.

Presented in a first-person perspective, Blair Witch immerses players in a series of uniquely terrifying levels within the ominous forest. Throughout the gameplay, your loyal companion, Bullet, the dog, aids you in uncovering crucial clues. As you progress, you'll encounter various items such as wooden dolls, polaroids depicting missing individuals, dog tags, and psychiatrist notes.

The protagonist occasionally experiences hallucinations and moments of panic, intensifying the overall tension and horror of the gameplay. Puzzles play a significant role, and failing to solve them may result in being stuck at a particular level. In conclusion, Blair Witch is a noteworthy game, especially for enthusiasts of the psychological genre, and it deserves a try.