5 best psychological horror games set to release in 2024

Horror games encompass a diverse array of subgenres, each offering a distinct and exhilarating gaming experience. Among these subgenres, psychological horror stands out as one of the most acclaimed. Renowned for its ability to instill fear through various means, games in this category employ elements such as dark atmosphere, spine-chilling soundtracks, hallucinatory effects, and protagonists grappling with fractured psyches.

In 2023, enthusiasts were captivated by some of the finest psychological horror games, including titles like Alan Wake 2, Amnesia: The Bunker, and the Dead Space remake, which infuses sci-fi horror with elements of psychological terror. Excitingly, fans can anticipate a plethora of new releases in 2024 featuring top-notch games within the psychological horror genre. This article highlights the most anticipated psychological horror games slated for release in 2024.

Outlast 3 and other psychological horror games set to release in 2024

1) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

The 2017 title Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice emerged as a standout survival horror game, boasting a captivating narrative rooted in Norse mythology and chronicling the enthralling odyssey of Senua. Fans were immersed in Senua's psychological battles, her intricate relationships with her parents, and her poignant emotional expedition.

Now, the eagerly awaited Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is slated for a 2024 release, promising an even more exhilarating journey. The game's latest trailer unveils glimpses of the ominous realms that Senua will traverse, teeming with terrifying creatures. The recently unveiled trailer at The Game Awards 2023 portrays enigmatic beings attempting to capture or seize control of Senua.

In short, the sequel appears highly promising and is poised to deliver a spine-chilling, narrative-driven horror gaming experience enriched with psychological horror elements. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is scheduled for release in 2024, and it will exclusively be accessible on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

2) Outlast 3

Renowned for its psychological horror gameplay, the Outlast game franchise is gearing up for the release of its third installment. Scheduled for March 5, 2024, Outlast 3 will launch on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The previous two entries in the Outlast series received acclaim from the gaming community for their gripping narratives and immersive gameplay.

The distinctive elements that define the Outlast games such as terrifying monsters, characters with disturbed minds, a foreboding atmosphere, eerie background music, and intense hide-and-seek gameplay, remain integral to the third installment.

However, a notable addition is the opportunity for players to experience the game with friends. Introducing cross-play functionality, Outlast 3 allows players to collaborate with friends in a multiplayer mode, enabling seamless teamwork regardless of their chosen gaming platform.

3) Dark Fracture

Dark Fracture, an indie psychological horror game, is slated for release in 2024. Set in an enigmatic alien realm, players embark on exploration missions across various areas to unravel the mysteries that shroud this unknown realm.

A free demo of Dark Fracture is also available on Steam, providing a glimpse into the game's spine-chilling creatures, shadowy levels, and exploration-centric objectives. The level design is crafted to intensify fear, contributing to the game's reputation as one of the most eagerly awaited psychological horror experiences.

4) Tormented Souls 2

Tormented Souls continues to be hailed as the premier survival horror game, instilling fear in players through its menacing monsters, eerie ambiance, intricate puzzles, and compelling storyline. The highly anticipated sequel, Tormented Souls 2, is scheduled for release in 2024, and based on its trailer, it appears poised to surpass the chilling horror elements of its predecessor.

The Tormented Souls 2 trailer unveils a spine-chilling setting, reintroducing the first game's protagonist, Caroline Walker, whose palpable anxiety adds to the intense atmosphere. The trailer induces a profound sense of dread, suggesting an ominous presence looming in the shadows, hinting at the incorporation of heightened psychological horror elements in the upcoming installment.

The trailer concludes with nightmarish claws seizing the protagonist from behind. Overall, the game appears to hold great promise for delivering a gripping and psychologically intense horror gaming experience.

5) Still Wakes the Deep

Developed by The Chinese Room, Still Wakes the Deep is an upcoming survival horror game set in a first-person perspective. The game's teaser unveils a gripping exploration of an Oil Rig. While the video primarily depicts straightforward exploration, the game masterfully conveys an unsettling atmosphere, generating an eerie sensation of an unknown danger.

As the exploration unfolds, it transitions into a quest for a secure hiding spot. Towards the conclusion of the trailer, strange and loud voices become apparent, amplifying the ominous ambiance within the dark confines of the Oil Rig. These elements collectively build tension, instilling a sense of urgency to swiftly find shelter and evade an enigmatic, lethal threat.

In essence, Still Wakes the Deep pledges to offer an immersive horror gaming encounter, blending psychological and atmospheric horror elements. Scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024, the game will be accessible on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.